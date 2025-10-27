Saar: Third day of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Istanbul

Afghanistan’s national volleyball team sealed their place in the CAVA Cup 2025 final on Monday, defeating hosts Bangladesh 3–1 in a decisive clash in Dhaka.

Bangladesh entered the match with three wins from earlier games and needed a victory to reach the final. They claimed the opening set 25–23 in a closely contested battle, thrilling the home crowd.

However, Afghanistan quickly regained composure, taking control of the match. They won the second set 25–20, capitalizing on key points during the mid-phase, and edged the third set 25–23 to move ahead. In the fourth set, Afghanistan maintained their momentum, closing it 25–19 to secure the victory. Afghan players celebrated on court as their spot in the final was confirmed.

With all three teams—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka—finishing the round-robin stage with three wins each, Afghanistan advanced on superior points, earning the right to face unbeaten Turkmenistan in the championship final. Bangladesh will now compete against Sri Lanka for third place.

This victory underscores Afghanistan’s resilience, teamwork, and determination, highlighting the team’s growing presence in Central Asian volleyball