Saar: Third day of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Istanbul

Afghanistan secures spot in CAVA Cup final with win over hosts Bangladesh
Afghanistan’s national volleyball team sealed their place in the CAVA Cup 2025 final on Monday, defeating hosts Bangladesh 3–1 in a decisive clash in Dhaka.
Bangladesh entered the match with three wins from earlier games and needed a victory to reach the final. They claimed the opening set 25–23 in a closely contested battle, thrilling the home crowd.
However, Afghanistan quickly regained composure, taking control of the match. They won the second set 25–20, capitalizing on key points during the mid-phase, and edged the third set 25–23 to move ahead. In the fourth set, Afghanistan maintained their momentum, closing it 25–19 to secure the victory. Afghan players celebrated on court as their spot in the final was confirmed.
With all three teams—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka—finishing the round-robin stage with three wins each, Afghanistan advanced on superior points, earning the right to face unbeaten Turkmenistan in the championship final. Bangladesh will now compete against Sri Lanka for third place.
This victory underscores Afghanistan’s resilience, teamwork, and determination, highlighting the team’s growing presence in Central Asian volleyball
Afghanistan, Iran agree to resume border marker renovation
Afghanistan and Iran have agreed to resume their long-delayed border marker renovation project, seven years after it was halted, during a high-level meeting in Kabul aimed at strengthening border cooperation and security.
The Embassy of Iran in Kabul announced that Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, met with Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, to discuss bilateral border matters.
The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, during which the Iran–Afghanistan border was reaffirmed as a symbol of friendship and brotherhood.
Both sides expressed readiness to enhance border cooperation and agreed to hold regular high-level meetings to review and resolve border-related issues.
Gharibabadi and Noori confirmed that the border marker renovation project, which had been suspended for seven years, would resume immediately, marking a significant step toward maintaining clear and secure border demarcation.
The officials also emphasized their strong commitment to combating illegal crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling along the shared border, reflecting the countries’ shared interest in regional security and stability.
