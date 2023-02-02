Saar
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 31, 2023)
Saar
Saar: US special envoy’s regional trips discussed
(Last Updated On: January 30, 2023)
Latest News3 mins ago
Afghanistan will no longer turn into battlefield for superpower nations: Muttaqi
Latest News4 mins ago
Foreign Ministry condemns US move to impose further travel restrictions on some IEA leaders
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Washington state Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
Latest News5 hours ago
Our Afghan policy has failed: Pakistani senator
Kandahar3 weeks ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Business4 weeks ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Business4 weeks ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
-
World5 days ago
Iran thwarts drone attack on military site
-
World3 days ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
-
World4 days ago
Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
-
World4 days ago
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB confirms T20I series against UAE planned for next month
-
COVID-194 days ago
China announces resumption of visas for Japanese