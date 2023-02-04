Saar
Saar: US’s call from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 4, 2023)
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2023)
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 31, 2023)
Tahawol29 seconds ago
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan to appeal to IEA leader over Peshawar mosque bombing
Business7 hours ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign draft convention to avoid double taxation
Latest News8 hours ago
Netherlands to compensate relatives of victims of Afghanistan airstrike
Kandahar4 weeks ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Nangarhar3 weeks ago
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Business4 weeks ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
Tahawol29 seconds ago
Interviews23 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
World5 days ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan jumps 24 places to 150th in global corruption index
World4 days ago
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s exports to India total almost $200 million in past 9 months
Latest News4 days ago
Russia, Pakistan to make use of SCO capabilities to deal with Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan: Humanitarians await guidelines on women’s role in aid operations
Business3 days ago
Iran hoping to establish trade hub in Afghanistan