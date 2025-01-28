Latest News
Saqib meets Saudi ambassador, requests increase in Afghanistan’s hajj quota
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Muhammad Saqib on Tuesday met with Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, and requested an increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota, the ministry said in a statement.
Muhammad Saqib also called for more facilities for pilgrims.
In the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador assured Saqib of his cooperation in implementing the Islamic Emirate’s requests and suggestions.
He also expressed appreciation for the management of the Hajj process and the improved coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada says he is not concerned about any threats, and that Eastern and Western powers cannot harm the ruling system in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students at a jihadi school in Kandahar, Akhundzada emphasized that those who stand against the enemies of Islam will not suffer harm.
"If you are determined to stand for Islam until death, then prepare for martyrdom and imprisonment. The companions of the Prophet (PBUH) were martyred. They were doused with fire. What burden have we taken on? For us, Islam has come very easily,” said Akhundzada.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate also added that Muslims should not be influenced by the warnings of the West. He emphasized that "the infidels" will never accept the appearance, character, or beliefs of Muslims.
He stated that the Islamic Emirate will make every effort to preserve the system, and nothing will stop them because this system was not given for free nor out of kindness but is the result of their struggles.
This comes after the top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said last week he will seek arrest warrants against senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate government in Afghanistan over the “persecution of women and girls”.
Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to suspect Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani bore criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity on gender grounds.
ICC judges will now decide whether to issue the warrants.
The Islamic Emirate has however strongly condemned the accusations, stating they are "baseless" and politically motivated.
Latest News
IEA envoy to Qatar warns US Secretary of State against bounty threat
Suhail Shaheen, ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, on Monday warned the new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio against making threats after saying he would place bounties on Afghanistan’s rulers for their continued detention of U.S. nationals.
A prisoner swap between the U.S. and Afghanistan last week freed two Americans in exchange for an IEA figure, Khan Muhammad.
The deal to release Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty was brokered by Joe Biden ’s administration before he left office.
“Just hearing the Taliban (IEA) is holding more American hostages than has been reported,” Rubio said in a post on X Saturday.
“If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on (Osama) bin Laden.”
The IEA’s ambassador to Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, said it was the policy of the Afghan government to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue, and he fired a warning shot at Rubio, the Associated Press reported.
“In the face of pressure and aggression, the jihad (struggle) of the Afghan nation in recent decades is a lesson that everyone should learn from,” he said.
Shaheen said the recent release of another foreigner, Canadian David Lavery, from an Afghan jail had been achieved through mediation by the “friendly country of Qatar” and positive interactions with the IEA on such cases.
Earlier Monday, Canada’s foreign minister, Melanie Joly, said she had spoken with Lavery upon his arrival in Qatar.
“He is in good spirits,” Joly wrote on X, thanking Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for helping facilitate Lavery’s release.
Latest News
WFP says aid cuts to Afghanistan leave millions hungry this winter
The head of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan says the agency can only feed half the millions of Afghans in need after cuts in international aid and an impending freeze in U.S. foreign funding.
Many people were living on just "bread and tea", WFP Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters.
Afghanistan was tipped to the brink of economic crisis in 2021 as the Islamic Emirate took over and all development and security assistance to the country was frozen, with restrictions also placed on the banking sector.
Since then humanitarian aid - aimed at funding urgent needs through non-profit organisations and bypassing government control - has filled some of the gap. But donors have been cutting steadily in recent years, concerned by IEA restrictions on women, including their order that Afghan female NGO employees stop work, and competing global crises.
Lee told Reuters shortly before finishing her three-year term in Afghanistan that funding cuts had meant that roughly half the 15 million Afghans in acute need of food were not receiving rations during this year's harsh winter.
"That's over 6 million people who are probably eating one or two meals a day and it's just bread and tea," she said in an interview on Saturday. "Unfortunately this is what the situation looks like for so many that have been removed from assistance."
Afghanistan's humanitarian plan was only just over half funded in 2024, according to U.N. data, and aid officials have flagged fears this could fall further this year.
The U.S. State Department issued a "stop-work" order on Friday for all existing foreign assistance and paused new aid, according to a cable reported by Reuters, after President Donald Trump ordered a pause to review if aid allocation was aligned with his foreign policy.
It was not immediately clear how that would impact Afghanistan's humanitarian operations, which in 2024 were over 40% funded by the United States, the largest donor.
"I think any potential reduction in assistance for Afghanistan is of course concerning...whether it is assistance to WFP or another actor," Lee said.
"The levels of need are just so high here in Afghanistan. I certainly hope that any decisions made, any implementation of decisions made take into consideration the needs of the people – the women, the children," she said.
Western diplomats and humanitarian officials have said aid is dropping to Afghanistan in part due to global emergencies in Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza and also because of concerns with IEA restrictions on women.
Lee said the operating environment had been a "rollercoaster" in the last three years, but that WFP was trying to prove to donors concerned about the plethora of restrictions on women that they were still reaching female beneficiaries and their children with aid.
Saar: Concerns over suspension of aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saqib meets Saudi ambassador, requests increase in Afghanistan’s hajj quota
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Saar: Concerns over suspension of aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Tahawol: Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
-
World4 days ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICC arrest warrant request for IEA’s supreme leader has no legal basis: Foreign Ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump says ‘Afghanistan disaster’ would not happen with him in power
-
Sport4 days ago
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
-
Latest News4 days ago
International Day of Education: UNAMA says no country has thrived by leaving behind half its population
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO to start Tajikistan-Afghanistan border security plan this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF: 242 million children’s schooling disrupted by climate crises in 85 countries last year