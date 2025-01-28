Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada says he is not concerned about any threats, and that Eastern and Western powers cannot harm the ruling system in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students at a jihadi school in Kandahar, Akhundzada emphasized that those who stand against the enemies of Islam will not suffer harm.

"If you are determined to stand for Islam until death, then prepare for martyrdom and imprisonment. The companions of the Prophet (PBUH) were martyred. They were doused with fire. What burden have we taken on? For us, Islam has come very easily,” said Akhundzada.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate also added that Muslims should not be influenced by the warnings of the West. He emphasized that "the infidels" will never accept the appearance, character, or beliefs of Muslims.

He stated that the Islamic Emirate will make every effort to preserve the system, and nothing will stop them because this system was not given for free nor out of kindness but is the result of their struggles.

This comes after the top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said last week he will seek arrest warrants against senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate government in Afghanistan over the “persecution of women and girls”.

Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to suspect Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani bore criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity on gender grounds.

ICC judges will now decide whether to issue the warrants.

The Islamic Emirate has however strongly condemned the accusations, stating they are "baseless" and politically motivated.