Muttaqi says foreign countries stepping up engagement with IEA
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister has said countries around the world and in the region have decided to increase their interaction with the Islamic Emirate (IEA).
Giving feedback after his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that the two sides agreed the level of diplomatic engagement between the two countries should be increased. He said he asked Iran’s foreign minister to officially accept credentials of the IEA’s ambassador to Tehran.
Muttaqi met with Araghchi, who was in Kabul on Sunday, for discussions on various topics that included political and economic developments as well as regional issues.
Iran’s ambassador to Kabul, Ali Reza Bekdali meanwhile said in an interview with Iranian media that Araghchi’s visit to Kabul does not signal Tehran’s move to officially recognize the IEA government but instead, it was recognition of a legal process based on international law.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei meanwhile said Monday that negotiations among neighboring states, including Iran and Afghanistan, are necessary to pave the ground for addressing shared concerns and interests.
In an interview with IRNA, Baghaei said that Araghchi is the first Iranian foreign minister to visit Kabul in eight years and that the visit was a significant breakthrough in the Iran-Afghanistan relationship.
He said such interactions are essential for finding solutions to shared challenges and concerns.
As to Iran’s concern about its water rights to the Helmand River, Baghaei said Afghanistan’s government has pledged to comply with its commitments under the Afghan-Iranian Helmand River-Water Treaty of 1973.
Baghaei told IRNA that officials in Kabul had also expressed hope that collaborative efforts would lead to solutions over the issue of illegal migrants in Iran.
The two parties also emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism, in particular against Daesh, he said.
He also said that Iranian and Afghan officials held meaningful talks on advancing economic and trade exchanges and that the private sector delegation accompanying Araghchi played a vital role in identifying new opportunities for collaboration.
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has told Ariana News the activities of some international organizations and aid agencies have been suspended in 28 provinces of the country in recent days.
Nazari stated the reason for this comes after US President Donald Trump suspended aid for 90 days.
"We request that countries should not politicize humanitarian aid, and humanitarian assistance should remain humanitarian,” he added.
Saqib meets Saudi ambassador, requests increase in Afghanistan’s hajj quota
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Muhammad Saqib on Tuesday met with Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, and requested an increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota, the ministry said in a statement.
Muhammad Saqib also called for more facilities for pilgrims.
In the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador assured Saqib of his cooperation in implementing the Islamic Emirate’s requests and suggestions.
He also expressed appreciation for the management of the Hajj process and the improved coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada says he is not concerned about any threats, and that Eastern and Western powers cannot harm the ruling system in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students at a jihadi school in Kandahar, Akhundzada emphasized that those who stand against the enemies of Islam will not suffer harm.
"If you are determined to stand for Islam until death, then prepare for martyrdom and imprisonment. The companions of the Prophet (PBUH) were martyred. They were doused with fire. What burden have we taken on? For us, Islam has come very easily,” said Akhundzada.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate also added that Muslims should not be influenced by the warnings of the West. He emphasized that "the infidels" will never accept the appearance, character, or beliefs of Muslims.
He stated that the Islamic Emirate will make every effort to preserve the system, and nothing will stop them because this system was not given for free nor out of kindness but is the result of their struggles.
This comes after the top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said last week he will seek arrest warrants against senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate government in Afghanistan over the “persecution of women and girls”.
Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to suspect Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani bore criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity on gender grounds.
ICC judges will now decide whether to issue the warrants.
The Islamic Emirate has however strongly condemned the accusations, stating they are "baseless" and politically motivated.
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Tahawol: Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Kabul discussed
