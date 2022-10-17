World
Several explosions hit central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
Several loud explosions have rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country.
Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit on Monday morning, and urged residents to take shelter. No further details were immediately known, Associated Press reported.
The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a missile struck a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.
Social media posts showed a fire in the area of the apparent strike, with black smoke rising into the early morning light.
Russian forces struck Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, wrote Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a post on the Telegram social media site. Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target urban centres and infrastructure, including power stations, AP reported.
The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night in his evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the bulk of the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.
On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.
China’s Xi talks up security as congress reopens
Chinese President Xi Jingping called for accelerating the building of a world-class military while touting the fight against COVID-19 as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress by focusing on security and reiterating policy priorities.
Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress that began on Sunday morning, cementing his place as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country gathered for the event in the Chinese capital Beijing.
Xi described the five years since the last party congress as “extremely uncommon and abnormal”, during a speech that lasted less than two hours.
“We must strengthen our sense of hardship, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day, and be ready to withstand major tests of high winds and high waves,” he said.
Xi called for strengthening the ability to maintain national security, ensuring food and energy supplies, securing supply chains, improving the ability to deal with disasters and protecting personal information.
The biggest applause came when Xi restated opposition to Taiwan independence.
In the full work report, Xi used the terms “security” or “safety” 89 times, up from 55 times in 2017, according to a Reuters count.
“To build a modern socialist country in all respects, we must, first and foremost, pursue high-quality development. Development is our Party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating China, for without solid material and technological foundations, we cannot hope to build a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi said.
He also said that China is committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace.
“China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace. It has always decided its position and policy on issues based on their own merits, and it has strived to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and to safeguard international fairness and justice,” Xi said.
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remarks
Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the US ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.
In a speech on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan is “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by the comments.
“As far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all – each and every – international standard in accordance with the IAEA,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.
A transcript of Biden’s speech was published by the White House on its website.
Bhutto-Zardari said he didn’t think the decision to summon the US ambassador would negatively affect relations with the United States, and said officials could address any specific concerns Washington had on the nuclear programme.
“The United States regularly meets with Pakistani officials,” a US State Department spokesperson in Washington told Reuters in a statement, adding: “As standard practice, we do not comment on the specifics of private diplomatic conversations.”
Ties between Islamabad and Washington, once close allies, have just started to warm after some years of frosty relations, mostly due to concerns about Pakistan’s alleged support of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies this support.
The foreign minister said worries about Pakistan’s nuclear programme were not raised on his recent trip to Washington, where he held extensive meetings, including at the State Department, Reuters reported.
However, in a statement issued by Pakistan, Islamabad stated that Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy and that the remarks were not based on reality or facts.
“It was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA,” the statement read.
“The real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.
“It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace,” Pakistan’s statement read.
Pakistan is one of nine states to possess nuclear weapons and began development of nuclear weapons in 1972 in response to the loss of East Pakistan in 1971’s Bangladesh Liberation War.
Following India’s surprise nuclear test, codenamed Smiling Buddha in 1974, the first confirmed nuclear test by a nation outside the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council, the goal to develop nuclear weapons received considerable impetus.
In May 1998, a few weeks after India’s second nuclear test (Operation Shakti), Pakistan detonated five nuclear devices in the Ras Koh Hills in the Chagai district, in Balochistan.
The last test of Pakistan was conducted at the sandy Kharan Desert under the codename Chagai-II, also in Balochistan, also in May 1998.
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people, Turkey’s health minister said Saturday, as rescue efforts continued overnight.
There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, AP reported.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 miners had been rescued alive and efforts for 15 miners continued. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 11 of the rescued were hospitalized in Bartin and Istanbul.
An early assessment indicated that the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gasses found in coal mines, according to Energy Minister Fatih Durmaz.
Ambulances were on standby at the site. Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.
Turkey’s president was expected to visit Amasra on Saturday.
In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.
