Sport

Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi

Published

14 minutes ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan A was defeated by Sri Lanka A with a margin of four wickets in the ongoing 50-over tri-nation cricket series.

The match was held on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan had previously lost one match against Ireland and another against Sri Lanka in this series.

Batting first, the Afghan team set a target of 229 runs after losing eight wickets.

In response, Sri Lanka A chased down the target, losing six wickets.

Sport

Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026

Published

4 days ago

on

April 19, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team has officially qualified for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, following the final day washout in the Asia Qualifiers.

After securing three big wins in their first three games, today’s match against Nepal U19s was washed out. Thanks to their superior Net Run Rate, Afghanistan U19s topped the table and book their berth in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, which will take place early next year in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Sport

Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE

Published

1 week ago

on

April 16, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s national under-19 cricket team defeated the United Arab Emirates by 180 runs on Wednesday, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the group stage at the ICC Men’s U19 CWC Asia Qualifiers.

In this match, Afghanistan scored 359 runs for the loss of only 4 wickets at the end of 50 overs.

This marks Afghanistan’s third consecutive victory in the regional group stage.

Previously, they had defeated Hong Kong and Oman by 8 wickets each.

Afghanistan is set to face the host nation, Nepal, on Saturday (April 19) in what will be their final group-stage match.

The winner of that game is likely to secure a spot in the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

Sport

IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards: Kuldeep moves up to No. 3

Here’s how things look on the run-scorers’ and wicket-takers’ tables after Sunday’s matches

Published

1 week ago

on

April 14, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Following Sunday’s double-header in this year’s Indian Premier League, a few batters have gained places in the Purple Cap leaderboard. No change was made in the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Orange Cap leaderboard

There is no change in the top three on the run-scorers’ table but a few batters have gained places. Nicholas Pooran is still the No. 1, having accumulated 349 runs in six innings.

This is followed by Gujarat Titans’ B Sai Sudharsan, who has 329 runs, and Mitchell Marsh, at No. 3 with 265 runs despite missing LSG’s last game.

Beyond the top three, 11 other batters have crossed the 200-mark.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli who has advanced places to be fifth behind Shreyas Iyer (250 runs) after his 62 not out off 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sunday’s afternoon game.

He is two runs shy of Shreyas.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s 28-ball 40 in Mumbai Indians’ 12-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) has taken his tally to 239.

Purple Cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad and Shardul Thakur remain the top two in the list but there’s a new bowler at No. 3: Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep was DC’s best bowler on Sunday, picking up two wickets and leaking just 5.75 an over as MI posted 205 for 5. He now has ten wickets and an overall economy rate of 5.60, better than the other bowlers with same number of wickets in the list.

Hardik Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed also stay on ten wickets.

Hardik couldn’t move up after going wicketless for the first time in this IPL, against DC.

Monday’s match

Today’s match, Monday April 14, will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow. This match is expected to deliver a thrilling battle for fans as MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings team – much to the fans’ pleasure.
.
Dhoni is however poised to hit a batting milestone, which could be reached today. Dhoni needs only 39 runs to reach a 4,000 T20 run tally in India. Commentators expect thunderous celebrations by Dhoni’s fans in the stadium if he hits the mark.

For fans across Afghanistan, this exciting match will be broadcast live and exclusively in the country by Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 5:30 pm.

