Tahawol
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
(Last Updated On: January 11, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
(Last Updated On: January 10, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2023)
Latest News34 mins ago
Russian special envoy meets Muttaqi in Kabul
Tahawol40 mins ago
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA says ban on schools for girls is ‘temporary’ after OIC calls for decision to be reversed
Latest News3 hours ago
Kabul resident wins two million AFN in 3rd round of AWCC’s lucky draw
Sport4 weeks ago
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
Featured4 weeks ago
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Business4 weeks ago
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
Latest News3 weeks ago
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
Regional3 weeks ago
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol40 mins ago
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan seeking $16 billion to help rebuild after floods
-
Featured4 days ago
Iranian arrested in Germany, suspected of plotting chemical attack
-
Kandahar3 days ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
-
World4 days ago
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
-
Business3 days ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA facing criticism for implementing Sharia, says minister