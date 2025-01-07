Tahawol
Tahawol: Acting FM’s trip to UAE reviewed
Tahawol: Fresh efforts for Gaza ceasefire discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of 3 million Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on arrest of 800 Afghan migrants in Pakistan
Latest News8 hours ago
US congressman urges Trump to stop aid to Afghanistan
Latest News11 hours ago
McCall claims Daesh has been revived in Afghanistan
International Sports12 hours ago
Manchester United ace rumored to be heading for Al-Nassr
World4 weeks ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Latest News4 weeks ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Business2 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Latest News4 weeks ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Tahawol5 hours ago
Saar7 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar2 days ago
Trending
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Azizi expresses concern, says Afghans invested billions in neighboring countries
Interviews4 days ago
Debate with acting Minister of Industry and Commerce
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty
World5 days ago
South Korean presidential guards prevent arrest of impeached Yoon after tense stand-off
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
Regional4 days ago
Syria to include all sectors in new government, foreign minister says