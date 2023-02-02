Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
(Last Updated On: January 30, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Criticism over US exit from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 29, 2023)
Tahawol58 seconds ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Latest News23 mins ago
Afghanistan will no longer turn into battlefield for superpower nations: Muttaqi
Latest News24 mins ago
Foreign Ministry condemns US move to impose further travel restrictions on some IEA leaders
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
COVID-193 hours ago
Washington state Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
Kandahar3 weeks ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Business4 weeks ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Business4 weeks ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Tahawol58 seconds ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
-
World5 days ago
Iran thwarts drone attack on military site
-
World3 days ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
-
World4 days ago
Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
-
World4 days ago
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB confirms T20I series against UAE planned for next month
-
World4 days ago
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official