Tahawol
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
Last Updated on: August 14, 2025
Tahawol
Tahawol: Australia’s move to recognise Palestinian state
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Fresh push for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
World3 hours ago
Hamas accepts proposed deal for ceasefire with Israel and hostage release
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan seeks Qatar’s support for children with heart disease
Latest News7 hours ago
Upcoming Islamabad dialogue aims for Afghan peace, not opposition to IEA, say organisers
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Regional4 weeks ago
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Sport3 weeks ago
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Sport4 weeks ago
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Fresh push for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
-
Latest News5 days ago
US watchdog accuses Islamic Emirate of diverting international aid
-
International Sports5 days ago
The Hundred: Superchargers seal last-ball win, Fire blaze past Originals
-
International Sports4 days ago
Jamie Smith stars as Spirit hand Rockets first defeat of the season
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany announces 5.8 million euros in additional aid for Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir kill 60, over 100 missing
-
International Sports3 days ago
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred