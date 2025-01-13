Tahawol
Tahawol: Dollar rising against afghani discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA head’s meeting with Pakistan envoy discussed
Tahawol: Int’l conference on girls’ education in Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol: Efforts to expand acting government’s relations discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with India and Pakistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Mujahid says modern studies should never be ‘opposed’
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan girls’ education issue requires dialogue at all levels: UN envoy
Latest News5 hours ago
Sullivan says Biden made the right ‘strategic call’ to withdraw from Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Business3 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
Business2 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Efforts for ceasefire in Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
Latest News5 days ago
Balkh’s copper industry hit hard by struggling economy
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan announces launch of second tranche of 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students
Regional4 days ago
Lebanon’s army chief elected president, showing weakened Hezbollah
Sport4 days ago
International cricket bosses have no plans to ban Afghanistan from Champions Trophy
World5 days ago
Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s passport ranks least powerful globally
Latest News4 days ago
IEA invited to girls’ education conference in Islamabad