Tahawol: Donald Trump says Iran wants to talk to US
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Tahawol1 minute ago
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Sport3 hours ago
Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league
Health6 hours ago
Japan donates $240,000 to support health services in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business3 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Latest News1 day ago
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
