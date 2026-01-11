Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Business5 hours ago
UN warns only 11% of Afghan returnees have found employment
International Sports7 hours ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense to recruit more forces
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
-
Latest News1 day ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Air cargo seen as key to boosting Indo-Afghan trade via Amritsar airport
-
Business2 days ago
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Television to broadcast major global sports events in 2026