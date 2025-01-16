Tahawol
Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Tahawol: Biden’s defense of Afghanistan withdrawal decision discussed
Tahawol: Dollar rising against afghani discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Latest News9 hours ago
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
Latest News10 hours ago
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord
Business4 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Business3 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
Business3 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Tahawol3 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan relations reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
World5 days ago
Trump’s Middle East envoy meets Netanyahu amid ceasefire push
Sport5 days ago
Dubai Capitals hold nerve to beat MI Emirates by one run in ILT20 opener
World4 days ago
Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return
Regional4 days ago
EU foreign ministers to tackle Syria sanctions relief at end of month
Latest News4 days ago
Muslim league’s chief: False impressions on girls’ education in Islam need countering
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan names squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by three wickets
Latest News4 days ago
Biden spoke with families of Americans detained in Afghanistan, White House says