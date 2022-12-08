Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US envoy’s meeting with IEA defense minister discussed
(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: New Delhi hosting India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s meeting with UAE president
(Last Updated On: December 5, 2022)
Latest News28 mins ago
IEA officials should communicate with the people: Stanikzai
Tahawol36 mins ago
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations discussed
World8 hours ago
Earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Java island
Sport8 hours ago
Messi’s World Cup chase takes center stage in Qatar
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Business4 weeks ago
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Regional3 weeks ago
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Tahawol36 mins ago
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US envoy’s meeting with IEA defense minister discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: New Delhi hosting India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan envoy says after embassy attack Islamabad is committed to fighting terrorism
-
Balkh3 days ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six injured in Saturday’s blast in Jalalabad city
-
World5 days ago
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
-
Latest News2 days ago
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022: report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hamid Karzai left country out of necessity: IEA