Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: British forces’ war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Existing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad reviewed
Tahawol5 minutes ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Deputy interior minister for counter-narcotics travels to Uzbekistan
World2 hours ago
Putin visits India for first time since 2022 Ukraine invasion
Sport5 hours ago
ACL: Arman FC routs Aino Mina 6–0; Khurasan Faryab defeats Ettifaq Khanzadah 2–0
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Business3 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Sport4 weeks ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
Sport3 weeks ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Business4 days ago
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
Regional5 days ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request
Business4 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of Afghan evacuees flagged for security concerns in US since 2021
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out
World4 days ago
Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California
Latest News2 days ago
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces