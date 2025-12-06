Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Fresh border tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

December 4, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

December 2, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: British forces’ war crimes in Afghanistan

Published

5 days ago

on

December 1, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!