Tahawol: Pakistan Deputy PM’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Tahawol: End of EU special envoy’s tenure in Afghanistan
World3 hours ago
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan must prevent violation of refugee rights, Muttaqi tells Dar
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
Business3 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
World4 weeks ago
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Interviews24 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, UN Deputy for Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
