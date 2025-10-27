Tahawol
Tahawol: Progress in Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Turkey
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Saar: Third day of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Istanbul
Sport3 hours ago
Afghanistan secures spot in CAVA Cup final with win over hosts Bangladesh
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan, Iran agree to resume border marker renovation
Business5 hours ago
Afghan–Kazakh Business Forum kicks off in Shymkent
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
International Sports3 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
International Sports3 weeks ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
World3 weeks ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Saar: Third day of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Istanbul
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship
International Sports5 days ago
Qatar, Cape Verde and South Africa among latest teams to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Latest News5 days ago
Turkmenistan highlights TAPI pipeline as key driver of regional integration
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan allies sue Trump administration over travel ban blocking family reunification
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crushes Uzbekistan 10–2 at Asian Youth Games
World5 days ago
US sanctions Russian oil companies as Moscow holds nuclear drills