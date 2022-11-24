Tahawol
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s security assurance to world discussed
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Putin says risk of Afghan militants infiltrating region a concern
Europe’s space agency gets 1st ‘parastronaut’
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
India to provide technical support to Afghanistan’s central bank
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Saar: US-Qatar cooperation on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s security assurance to world discussed
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
N. Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Afghanistan, Iran delegations meet to strengthen border cooperation