Tahawol
Tahawol: UN’s efforts to help Afghan refugees
Tahawol
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
Saar18 minutes ago
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Tahawol19 minutes ago
Tahawol: UN’s efforts to help Afghan refugees
Latest News7 hours ago
UNAMA, Afghan officials meet, discuss jobs, food security, and returnees
World7 hours ago
Syria’s Sharaa expected to address UN in New York in September
Business8 hours ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Sport4 weeks ago
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Regional4 weeks ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Regional4 weeks ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Saar18 minutes ago
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Tahawol19 minutes ago
Tahawol: UN’s efforts to help Afghan refugees
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports4 days ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
-
International Sports5 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
-
World5 days ago
Trump administration imposes new sanctions on four ICC judges, prosecutors
-
Latest News4 days ago
Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests
-
Latest News3 days ago
Specific hours set to facilitate exports at Torkham border: Jawad Akhundzada
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan in Moscow