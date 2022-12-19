Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: UNSC’s scheduled meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 19, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

December 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed

Published

6 days ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed

Published

1 week ago

on

December 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!