Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2022)

Tajikistan exported more than $51.2 million worth of goods to Afghanistan in the first half of 2022, an increase of 38 percent against last year.

The total volume of trade amounted to $52.7 million, of which 97.2 percent accounted for supply of Tajik goods to Afghanistan, Asia Plus reported.

Last year the export of Tajik products amounted to just over $37.2 million, a decrease of three percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Electricity remains the main product supplied by Tajikistan to Afghanistan. According to the AKI Press, Tajikistan exported electricity worth $44.9 million in six months.

Afghanistan became one of seven main markets for Tajik products in 2022, after Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belgium.

In general, the total volume of Tajikistan’s exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to over $1.2 billion. Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to more than $3.5 billion, which is 14.6% more compared to the same period last year, AKI Press reported.

The main trading partners of Tajikistan, which account for about 57% of the total foreign trade turnover, were Russia (about $750 million), China (about $670 million), Kazakhstan (more than $642 million).