Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Tajikistan exported more than $51.2 million worth of goods to Afghanistan in the first half of 2022, an increase of 38 percent against last year.
The total volume of trade amounted to $52.7 million, of which 97.2 percent accounted for supply of Tajik goods to Afghanistan, Asia Plus reported.
Last year the export of Tajik products amounted to just over $37.2 million, a decrease of three percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Electricity remains the main product supplied by Tajikistan to Afghanistan. According to the AKI Press, Tajikistan exported electricity worth $44.9 million in six months.
Afghanistan became one of seven main markets for Tajik products in 2022, after Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belgium.
In general, the total volume of Tajikistan’s exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to over $1.2 billion. Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to more than $3.5 billion, which is 14.6% more compared to the same period last year, AKI Press reported.
The main trading partners of Tajikistan, which account for about 57% of the total foreign trade turnover, were Russia (about $750 million), China (about $670 million), Kazakhstan (more than $642 million).
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
One successful female entrepreneur in Kandahar has for the past four years run an all-women company, which she says is helping her staff make financial ends meet.
Saqi Jan set up her business that makes shampoo, soap and detergents four years ago at a cost of 400,000 AFN.
She now employs 15 women, she said, adding that her staff are happy to have jobs as their salaries help feed their families.
Saqi Jan said however that due to financial constraints she has been unable to expand her business.
“It has been four years that I run this company and women work for me and I set up this business for 400,000 AFN,” she said.
According to her staff, the income they earn is not that much but they said it helps them overcome financial hardships.
These women said it is also important to them to work so as to play a role in the economic growth and prosperity of the country.
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
IEA signs agreement with Turkmenistan and Iran to import oil and gas
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has signed contracts with Turkmenistan and Iran to import thousands of tons of oil and gas – amid rising fuel prices not only in Afghanistan but also globally.
The acting deputy prime minister’s office said Monday that the public can expect changes in oil and liquid gas prices in the near future, adding that thousands of tons of gas has arrived at the land ports of Aqina, Hairatan and Torghandi.
However, the Herat police command said that they have seized tons of low-quality oil in recent months.
“We ask national businessmen to stop importing low-quality oil into the country, and if anyone still imports low-quality oil, they will be prosecuted,” said Juma Khan Elham, head of the anti-corruption unit at Herat police command.
At present, the price of gas and oil in the country has risen dramatically.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has signed a large oil import contract with Iran, which will arrive soon, so we are trying to lower the price of oil,” said Ahmad Shah Ezat, head of Herat Petroleum and Liquid Gas Department.
On the other hand, residents of Herat want the IEA to control the price of fuel on the domestic market.
“We request the government control the price of oil, one liter of oil is 85 AFN,” said Ratib Hamidi, a resident of Herat.
While shipments of fuel as per the latest agreements with Iran and Turkmenistan have not yet arrived in the country, IEA authorities have said once landed and on the open market, the prices will be reduced.
