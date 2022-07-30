Business
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
Afghanistan and Pakistan are likely to agree on development of a multimodal air-to-road corridor for Afghan transit trade in a bid to boost trade between the two countries, the Express Tribune reported on Friday.
The two sides have proposed this addition to the revised Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade
Agreement (APTTA).
Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, in recent briefing to a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pointed out that APTTA 2010 did not cover the multimodal bonded air-to-land transit of cargo.
However, the revised agreement, APTTA 2021, would cover it, but it had not yet been signed.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, in order to facilitate uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to Kabul, sought approval of the cabinet for the multimodal bonded air-to-land transit of Afghan cargo from the Islamabad Airport and then onward shipment on trucks through the Torkham and Ghulam Khan crossing points via road.
Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue suggested to the Ministry of Commerce to allow the multimodal air-to-land corridor for Afghanistan’s imports from around the world and its exports through international airports of Pakistan.
The Express Tribune said that the introduction of the corridor would contribute significantly to economic development of Pakistan.
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Tajikistan exported more than $51.2 million worth of goods to Afghanistan in the first half of 2022, an increase of 38 percent against last year.
The total volume of trade amounted to $52.7 million, of which 97.2 percent accounted for supply of Tajik goods to Afghanistan, Asia Plus reported.
Last year the export of Tajik products amounted to just over $37.2 million, a decrease of three percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Electricity remains the main product supplied by Tajikistan to Afghanistan. According to the AKI Press, Tajikistan exported electricity worth $44.9 million in six months.
Afghanistan became one of seven main markets for Tajik products in 2022, after Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belgium.
In general, the total volume of Tajikistan’s exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to over $1.2 billion. Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to more than $3.5 billion, which is 14.6% more compared to the same period last year, AKI Press reported.
The main trading partners of Tajikistan, which account for about 57% of the total foreign trade turnover, were Russia (about $750 million), China (about $670 million), Kazakhstan (more than $642 million).
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
One successful female entrepreneur in Kandahar has for the past four years run an all-women company, which she says is helping her staff make financial ends meet.
Saqi Jan set up her business that makes shampoo, soap and detergents four years ago at a cost of 400,000 AFN.
She now employs 15 women, she said, adding that her staff are happy to have jobs as their salaries help feed their families.
Saqi Jan said however that due to financial constraints she has been unable to expand her business.
“It has been four years that I run this company and women work for me and I set up this business for 400,000 AFN,” she said.
According to her staff, the income they earn is not that much but they said it helps them overcome financial hardships.
These women said it is also important to them to work so as to play a role in the economic growth and prosperity of the country.
