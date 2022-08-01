China starts issuing visas for Afghan businessmen

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2022)

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says that China officially started issuing visas to Afghan businessmen on Monday.

According to ACCI, a list of businessmen’s names had been sent to the Chinese embassy in Kabul for visa issuance, which has now begun.

After meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, China’s Foreign Minister announced that China will resume issuing visas to businessmen.

“We have sent the list of names of businessmen to the Chinese Embassy and they have assured me that the visa process is ongoing and we welcome this move by China,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy minister of ACCI.

In the meantime, Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI board also said: “We export talc, marble, pine nut, sugar, saffron and some other medicinal plants to China, but the amount of our imports is very high.”

China stopped issuing visas to Afghan businessmen three years ago due to the spread of COVID-19.

Agricultural products such as fresh and dried fruit, precious stones are considered important export items to China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also recently said that it has reduced customs tariffs on Afghanistan’s export goods by 98%.

Experts meanwhile said that the trade gates between Afghanistan and China are opening, adding that hopes have increased for the expansion of trade and economic revival of Afghanistan.