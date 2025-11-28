Regional
Ten people killed during Israeli raid in southern Syria, Syrian state media reports
Ten people were killed by Israeli fire in a village in southern Syria on Friday, Syrian state media reported, while the Israeli military said five soldiers were wounded in a clash during an operation to apprehend members of a militant group there.
Syrian state media reports suggested the Israeli raid in the Beit Jinn area had spiralled into one of the deadliest such incidents since President Bashar al-Assad was toppled a year ago. Israel has mounted regular incursions in southern Syria since then, citing goals that include keeping militants away from the frontier, according to Reuters.
The Israeli military said its troops came under fire from militants during an overnight operation to detain suspects belonging to a group it identified as the Jaama Islamiya. It described the raid as part of routine operations in the area in recent months.
VIOLENT CLASHES
The Israeli troops responded with fire “along with aerial assistance”, the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that three of the wounded Israeli soldiers had severe injuries. “A number of terrorists were eliminated,” it said.
The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing the head of the health directorate in the Damascus countryside governorate, reported 10 people were killed and dozens more wounded as a result of the Israeli attack. The dead included two children, SANA reported earlier.
The Israeli forces had shelled Beit Jinn at 3:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) and Israeli troops had entered the village, SANA said. Residents confronted the Israeli forces, which responded, leading to “violent clashes”, it added.
Israeli forces arrested two people, the military and a local Syrian official said.
The Israeli military declined to offer further details about the militant group it said was targeted in the raid. It accused the suspects of military activity, including planting improvised-explosive devices, and “planning future attacks on Israel including rocket fire”.
ISRAEL SUSPICIOUS OF NEW GOVERNMENT
Israel has voiced deep suspicion of Syria’s new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander, and has said it wants a demilitarized southern Syria.
Sharaa has said Syria does not pose a threat to any state in the region or the world.
Israel has intervened militarily several times with the declared aim of protecting members of Syria’s Druze minority, notably during violence in Sweida province in July that pitted Sunni Muslim Bedouin fighters and government forces against Druze fighters.
Israel, which frequently bombed Syria when it was ruled by Assad, stepped up its military operations in the country after he was ousted, moving troops and military equipment past a 1974 buffer zone and into southern Syria, including the strategic overlook point of Mount Hermon.
China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 wounded
Eleven people died in a train crash in China’s southern province of Yunnan on Thursday, Kunming Railway Station said, which was caused by a collision with a group of railway workers that also injured two others.
The incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming, Reuters reported.
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Tehran has not confirmed allegations that it uses ship-to-ship transfers or regional intermediaries to mask the origin of its oil.
Iran is increasingly using Indonesian waters to move crude oil to China, a shift analysts view as part of Tehran’s efforts to bypass U.S. sanctions targeting its energy exports.
According to a Reuters report, Chinese buyers of Iranian crude are now favoring shipments trans-shipped off Indonesia, replacing Malaysia as the previous hub where Iranian oil was often rebranded before heading to Chinese ports.
Chinese customs figures cited by Reuters show a sharp spike in reported crude imports from Indonesia—from under 100,000 metric tons (mt) in 2024 to 9.81 million mt, or about 235,570 barrels per day (bpd), in the period through October. Over the same timeframe, China’s imports from Malaysia have plunged, falling by nearly half since July after peaking at 8.5 million mt in March.
Reuters reiterated earlier findings that much of China’s reported imports from several South Asian countries are believed to be Iranian oil in disguise. The shift toward Indonesia, the report says, reflects heightened scrutiny from banks over cargoes labeled as Malaysian.
Tehran has not confirmed allegations that it uses ship-to-ship transfers or regional intermediaries to mask the origin of its oil. Still, Iran’s export volumes have risen steadily in recent years, and industry experts say a large portion likely flows to private Chinese refineries—despite China officially reporting no imports of Iranian crude since 2022.
Data from energy analytics firm Kpler indicates China brought in an average of 1.37 million bpd of Iranian crude during the first ten months of this year.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan pursue deeper defense and security cooperation
Al-Ruwaili held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. Both sides underscored their commitment to strengthening long-standing defense ties.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signaled a renewed push to expand military cooperation as the chief of general staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, met with senior Pakistani leadership in Islamabad on Monday.
According to an official statement, Al-Ruwaili held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, where both sides underscored their commitment to strengthening long-standing defense ties.
During his meeting with Sharif, Al-Ruwaili highlighted the need to enhance defense collaboration, joint exercises, training programs, and expertise sharing.
Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering” commitment to the strategic mutual defense agreement signed in September, noting that Islamabad is determined to broaden cooperation across defense, security, and economic sectors.
At Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Saudi military chief and Munir discussed expanding military-to-military cooperation and counter-terrorism coordination—areas described as pillars of the two countries’ security partnership. Pakistan’s army said both sides stressed the importance of further strengthening their strategic relationship.
Al-Ruwaili also praised Pakistan’s support to the Saudi Armed Forces and affirmed Riyadh’s intent to deepen the partnership.
The defense pact, signed earlier this year by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sharif, commits both nations to consider any aggression against one as an attack on both—significantly elevating the security alignment between the two states.
Earlier this month, Al-Ruwaili hosted Pakistan’s Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aamer Raza, in Riyadh for talks aimed at bolstering coordination under the new agreement.
