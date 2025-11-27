Regional
China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 wounded
Eleven people died in a train crash in China’s southern province of Yunnan on Thursday, Kunming Railway Station said, which was caused by a collision with a group of railway workers that also injured two others.
The incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming, Reuters reported.
