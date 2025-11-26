Latest News
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Tehran has not confirmed allegations that it uses ship-to-ship transfers or regional intermediaries to mask the origin of its oil.
Iran is increasingly using Indonesian waters to move crude oil to China, a shift analysts view as part of Tehran’s efforts to bypass U.S. sanctions targeting its energy exports.
According to a Reuters report, Chinese buyers of Iranian crude are now favoring shipments trans-shipped off Indonesia, replacing Malaysia as the previous hub where Iranian oil was often rebranded before heading to Chinese ports.
Chinese customs figures cited by Reuters show a sharp spike in reported crude imports from Indonesia—from under 100,000 metric tons (mt) in 2024 to 9.81 million mt, or about 235,570 barrels per day (bpd), in the period through October. Over the same timeframe, China’s imports from Malaysia have plunged, falling by nearly half since July after peaking at 8.5 million mt in March.
Reuters reiterated earlier findings that much of China’s reported imports from several South Asian countries are believed to be Iranian oil in disguise. The shift toward Indonesia, the report says, reflects heightened scrutiny from banks over cargoes labeled as Malaysian.
Tehran has not confirmed allegations that it uses ship-to-ship transfers or regional intermediaries to mask the origin of its oil. Still, Iran’s export volumes have risen steadily in recent years, and industry experts say a large portion likely flows to private Chinese refineries—despite China officially reporting no imports of Iranian crude since 2022.
Data from energy analytics firm Kpler indicates China brought in an average of 1.37 million bpd of Iranian crude during the first ten months of this year.
Latest News
UNDP, Afghan migration ministry discuss support for rising refugee returnees
During the meeting, the UNDP delegation proposed forming a joint committee with the ministry to improve coordination and accelerate responses to the challenges facing returnees.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, met on Wednesday with Shoko Noda, UNDP Deputy Administrator and Head of Crisis Management, to discuss growing humanitarian needs linked to the surge in Afghan returnees from neighboring countries.
According to the ministry, the talks centered on expanding assistance for returnees, developing long-term migration solutions, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for those resettling in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the UNDP delegation proposed forming a joint committee with the ministry to improve coordination and accelerate responses to the challenges facing returnees.
Kabir thanked UNDP for its ongoing support but warned that hardships are mounting as winter approaches. He also voiced concern over the situation of Afghans still living in Pakistan, Iran, and other neighboring countries, many of whom face pressure to leave.
The minister said the government plans to build permanent shelters for returning families and urged the international community to increase humanitarian and development assistance.
The meeting comes amid a continued rise in cross-border returns, driven by tightening regulations in host countries and limited legal status for Afghan migrants. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly cautioned that Afghanistan’s ability to absorb large numbers of returnees remains strained due to economic instability and inadequate infrastructure.
Latest News
UN calls for dialogue after Pakistan airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan
Pakistan, however, has denied carrying out any airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan.
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, on Tuesday called for the resumption of dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan following Monday’s airstrikes in three eastern provinces.
Bennett emphasized that both sides must end violence and resolve disputes through negotiation. He also highlighted the importance of including women in the peace talks.
Echoing UNAMA’s concerns, Bennett stressed the protection of civilians and adherence to international law.
The Islamic Emirate reported that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Khost, Kunar, and Paktika provinces.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, nine children and one woman were killed in Khost, while four others were injured in Kunar and Paktika. Several homes were also destroyed.
UNAMA confirmed that at least 10 civilians, mostly children, were killed and six others injured in these attacks.
Pakistan, however, has denied carrying out any airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan.
Latest News
Qatar’s ambassador to Kabul submits his credentials to FM Muttaqi
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate announced on Tuesday that Mirdef Al Qashouti, the new ambassador of Qatar to Kabul, has submitted his credentials to Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to the statement, the Foreign Minister wished Al Qashouti success and said that the existing opportunities between the two countries in various sectors should be used effectively and that bilateral relations should further expand.
Muttaqi described the relations between IEA and Qatar as historic and emphasized that along with the expansion of trade, the process of sending Afghan workers to Qatar should also be accelerated.
Al Qashouti described the relations between the two countries as historic and pledged to make greater efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
He also stressed that his country will continue its policy of mediation and will work to bring Afghanistan’s positions closer to those of the international community.
