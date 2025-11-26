UNDP, Afghan migration ministry discuss support for rising refugee returnees

Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, met on Wednesday with Shoko Noda, UNDP Deputy Administrator and Head of Crisis Management, to discuss growing humanitarian needs linked to the surge in Afghan returnees from neighboring countries.

According to the ministry, the talks centered on expanding assistance for returnees, developing long-term migration solutions, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for those resettling in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the UNDP delegation proposed forming a joint committee with the ministry to improve coordination and accelerate responses to the challenges facing returnees.

Kabir thanked UNDP for its ongoing support but warned that hardships are mounting as winter approaches. He also voiced concern over the situation of Afghans still living in Pakistan, Iran, and other neighboring countries, many of whom face pressure to leave.

The minister said the government plans to build permanent shelters for returning families and urged the international community to increase humanitarian and development assistance.

The meeting comes amid a continued rise in cross-border returns, driven by tightening regulations in host countries and limited legal status for Afghan migrants. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly cautioned that Afghanistan’s ability to absorb large numbers of returnees remains strained due to economic instability and inadequate infrastructure.