UN calls for dialogue after Pakistan airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, on Tuesday called for the resumption of dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan following Monday’s airstrikes in three eastern provinces.

Bennett emphasized that both sides must end violence and resolve disputes through negotiation. He also highlighted the importance of including women in the peace talks.

Echoing UNAMA’s concerns, Bennett stressed the protection of civilians and adherence to international law.

The Islamic Emirate reported that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Khost, Kunar, and Paktika provinces.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, nine children and one woman were killed in Khost, while four others were injured in Kunar and Paktika. Several homes were also destroyed.

UNAMA confirmed that at least 10 civilians, mostly children, were killed and six others injured in these attacks.

Pakistan, however, has denied carrying out any airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan.