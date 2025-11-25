Latest News
Qatar’s ambassador to Kabul submits his credentials to FM Muttaqi
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate announced on Tuesday that Mirdef Al Qashouti, the new ambassador of Qatar to Kabul, has submitted his credentials to Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to the statement, the Foreign Minister wished Al Qashouti success and said that the existing opportunities between the two countries in various sectors should be used effectively and that bilateral relations should further expand.
Muttaqi described the relations between IEA and Qatar as historic and emphasized that along with the expansion of trade, the process of sending Afghan workers to Qatar should also be accelerated.
Al Qashouti described the relations between the two countries as historic and pledged to make greater efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
He also stressed that his country will continue its policy of mediation and will work to bring Afghanistan’s positions closer to those of the international community.
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has outlined the key factors behind the country’s recurring electricity outages and presented its broader plan to strengthen and modernize the energy sector.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, DABS CEO Abdul Bari Omar said rising power cuts in Kabul and several provinces are primarily driven by three developments.
The three factors, according to him are the large-scale return of Afghan refugees;
the rapid expansion of industrial and residential zones; and increasingly high electricity consumption among citizens.
Omar noted that Afghanistan’s power grid, much of which was built according to outdated and low technical standards, is no longer capable of meeting current demand. He stressed the need for stronger energy management and closer cooperation between the public and government institutions to stabilize the network.
Compounding the pressure, drought has reduced water levels in the country’s hydroelectric reservoirs, temporarily lowering domestic power generation.
Looking ahead, Omar said Afghanistan will require at least a decade to generate and distribute 20,000 MW of household electricity reliably.
For the current fiscal year, DABS has earmarked AFN 47 billion for network development, including new substations, while overall investment in power-generation sources has surpassed $719 million.
He added that the company is working not only on new power plants and grid expansion, but also on modernizing its operations. A fully electronic customer service system is expected to launch soon.
Omar also announced that Afghanistan has, for the first time, begun producing clean electricity from wind energy. Solar and gas-based power projects are advancing rapidly as part of a broader push toward sustainable and diversified energy sources.
The initiatives reflect a comprehensive national effort to expand electricity access, improve service delivery, and build a more resilient and environmentally responsible energy infrastructure.
Afghan commerce minister visits Turkey for ECO summit and investment talks
Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, has traveled to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish government to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting, the Ministry confirmed on Tuesday. He is accompanied by an official delegation.
During the visit, Minister Azizi will participate in the ECO ministerial sessions and attend the inauguration of the Halal 2025 Exhibition, a major international platform for halal trade, certification, and industry networking.
The event is expected to draw government officials, investors, and business leaders from across the Muslim world.
The Ministry said the trip will also provide an opportunity for Minister Azizi to meet leading figures from Turkey’s private sector to discuss trade and investment prospects in Afghanistan, including potential cooperation in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and energy.
Turkey has maintained diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, even as international recognition of the Islamic Emirate remains unresolved.
Turkish companies have historically been active in Afghanistan’s construction, aviation, and energy sectors, and Ankara has signaled interest in continued economic cooperation, particularly through regional platforms such as ECO.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)—which includes Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian states—aims to strengthen regional trade, transportation links, and economic partnerships.
Afghanistan’s participation offers a pathway to expand regional connectivity, diversify exports, and attract investment despite ongoing economic challenges at home.
Azizi’s attendance at the ECO meeting and the Halal 2025 Exhibition underscores the Islamic Emirate’s broader push to reintegrate Afghanistan into regional economic frameworks and secure new partnerships to boost trade and investment.
Afghanistan condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘clear violation’ of sovereignty
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of overnight Pakistani military airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Kunar, calling the attacks a serious breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and international law.
IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes were conducted on the basis of “incorrect and misleading information,” arguing that Islamabad’s actions only deepen distrust and reflect what he described as failures within Pakistan’s military leadership.
“This act of aggression achieves nothing and once again proves that improper military decisions lead only to escalation and discredit,” Mujahid said. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate has the legitimate right to defend the country’s airspace and territory, warning that “appropriate measures will be taken at the right time.”
Ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The airstrikes mark the latest flashpoint in an already strained relationship.
Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to launch attacks from Afghan soil, a claim the Islamic Emirate has rejected, insisting it does not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country.
For its part, Afghanistan has frequently protested Pakistani shelling and air operations, saying they violate Afghan sovereignty and endanger civilian lives—particularly in communities living along the historically volatile Durand Line.
Tensions have escalated sharply in recent years, especially following the start of Pakistan’s mass deportation campaign targeting Afghan refugees, the closure of key crossings such as Torkham and Spin Boldak, and Islamabad’s decision to tighten trade and transit restrictions.
These measures have impacted bilateral trade, disrupted humanitarian movement, and fueled political friction.
IEA reiterates stance on territorial protection
In its latest statement, the Islamic Emirate reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Afghanistan’s citizens and its territory, calling on Pakistan to resolve security concerns through dialogue rather than unilateral military action.
Officials warned that continued violations risk destabilizing the wider region at a time when both countries face security and economic pressures.
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah and Herat Sarrafan defeat their opponents
Qatar’s ambassador to Kabul submits his credentials to FM Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
Afghan commerce minister visits Turkey for ECO summit and investment talks
Afghanistan condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘clear violation’ of sovereignty
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
