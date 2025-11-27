Latest News
Afghan suspect identified in targeted attack on national guard members in Washington, D.C.
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard remain in critical condition after they were shot in what authorities describe as a “targeted ambush” near the White House on Wednesday.
According to Jeffery Caroll, Executive Assistant Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, the two service members were attacked by a lone gunman near a subway station at the corner of 17th and I Streets — just two blocks from the White House — at around 2:15 p.m. ET. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the incident as a targeted shooting.
The troops were conducting a high-visibility security patrol as part of ongoing federal security operations in the capital. Officials said other nearby Guard members responded immediately, shooting and subduing the suspect, who is currently in custody.
While the motive remains unclear, a Justice Department official told Reuters the incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.
Reuters also reported, citing an anonymous official, that the suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021. Federal authorities, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, have yet to officially confirm this information, read the report.
The identities of the wounded troops have not been released. Earlier remarks by West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey mistakenly stated that the members had died, but officials clarified that both remain alive in critical condition.
FBI Director Kash Patel urged support for the injured service members, saying: “Please send your prayers to those brave warriors and their families. They are here serving our country and protecting everyday Americans.”
The White House was briefly placed on lockdown following the shooting, with restrictions lifted around 5 p.m.
This incident occurs amid heightened security in Washington, D.C., where thousands of Guard members have been deployed in recent months under President Trump’s anti-crime initiative.
Afghan delegation visits Tajikistan for border talks
The Ministry of Interior has announced that a delegation led by the governor of Badakhshan has traveled to Tajikistan for border talks.
The ministry said in a statement today (Thursday) that the military deputy of the Border Police is also part of the delegation.
During the visit, they met with the governor of Tajikistan’s autonomous Mountainous Badakhshan region, the deputy head of Tajikistan’s Border Security, and other security officials to discuss border port management and coordination between the two countries.
The visit comes days after a Tajik delegation led by First Deputy of Tajikistan’s Border Forces Committee held talks with top Islamic Emirate officials in Kabul.
Afghan national suspect in US National Guard shooting overstayed visa
Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under a special visa program for Afghans who assisted U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war.
Investigators have identified the suspect involved in Wednesday’s targeted attack on two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, Reuters reported citing an anonymous Justice Department official.
Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under a special visa program for Afghans who assisted U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war. Authorities said he overstayed his visa and is currently in the country illegally.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that the suspect arrived in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, a program aimed at resettling Afghan allies.
Federal investigators continue to probe the motive and circumstances of the attack, which left the two National Guard members in critical condition. The incident is also being reviewed as a potential act of terrorism.
This development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Afghan arrivals under U.S. resettlement programs and ongoing national security concerns in the capital.
U.S. stops processing Afghan immigration requests after attack near White House
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late on Wednesday it has stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely, after two National Guard soldiers were shot and critically wounded in Washington.
President Donald Trump said that the shooting near the White House was “an act of terror,” saying the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021.
The move follows Trump’s call for his government to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States when Joe Biden was President.
“The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission,” the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a post on X.
A suspect who was in custody also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to reports.
The 29-year-old suspect, an Afghan national, entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration program that evacuated and resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the U.S. withdrawal from the country, officials said.
