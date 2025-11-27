Trump calls for re-screening of Afghan arrivals after DC shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded a full reassessment of all Afghans who entered the United States under the Biden administration, following the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

In a video statement from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said the Department of Homeland Security is “confident” that the suspect arrested in connection with the attack had entered the U.S. from Afghanistan. He sharply criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies, claiming that millions of “unknown and unvetted foreigners” were allowed into the country.

Trump described Afghanistan as “a hell-hole on Earth” and alleged that the suspect was “flown in” during September 2021 under Biden’s evacuation program. He said the U.S. must “re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden.”

Calling the incident a “heinous assault” and an “act of terror,” Trump confirmed he has ordered the Pentagon to deploy an additional 500 National Guard troops to the capital. He also referred to the suspect as an “animal” in an earlier social media post.

The former president issued the remarks while spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his residence in Palm Beach. Federal authorities, meanwhile, continue to investigate the attack and assess its potential motives.