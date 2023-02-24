Science & Technology
Top EU bodies, citing security, ban TikTok on staff phones
The European Union’s two biggest policy-making institutions have banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons, marking growing concerns about the Chinese short video-sharing app and its users’ data, Reuters reported.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is under scrutiny from governments and regulators because of concerns that China’s government could use its app to harvest users’ data or advance its interests.
EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who announced a ban by the European Commission, declined to say whether the Commission had been subject to any incidents involving TikTok, read the report.
An official also said on Thursday that staff at the EU Council, which brings together representatives of the member states to set policy priorities, would also have to un-install TikTok from their personal phones with access to EU Council services.
Responding to the announcement, Tiktok said it was disappointed and surprised that the Commission had not reached out before instituting the ban.
The US Senate in December passed a bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices. TikTok is banned in India, Reuters reported.
The EU executive Commission said in a statement that the decision would apply to work and personal phones and devices.
“To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission’s Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” it said in a statement.
“This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission,” it added.
A spokesperson for TikTok said it had not been contacted directly by the Commission, nor offered any explanation for its decision.
“We believe this suspension is misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions. We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month,” the spokesperson said.
The European Parliament said it was aware of the Commission’s action and that it was in contact with it.
“Relevant services are also monitoring and assessing all possible data breaches related to the app and will consider the European Commission evaluation before formulating recommendations to European Parliament authorities,” a spokesperson said.
The Commission said security developments at other social media platforms would also be kept under constant review, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these “monsters,” AP reported.
While the new James Webb Space Telescope has spotted even older galaxies, dating to within a mere 300 million years of the beginning of the universe, it’s the size and maturity of these six apparent mega-galaxies that stun scientists, who reported their findings Wednesday.
Lead researcher Ivo Labbe of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology and his team expected to find little baby galaxies this close to the dawn of the universe — not these whoppers.
“While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time,” he said in an email, “there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown.”
Each of the six objects looks to weigh billions of times more than our sun. In one of them, the total weight of all its stars may be as much as 100 billion times greater than our sun, according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Nature.
Yet these galaxies are believed to be extremely compact, squeezing in as many stars as our own Milky Way, but in a relatively tiny slice of space, according to Labbe.
Labbe said he and his team didn’t think the results were real at first — that there couldn’t be galaxies as mature as the Milky Way so early in time — and they still need to be confirmed. The objects appeared so big and bright that some members of the team thought they had made a mistake.
“We were mind-blown, kind of incredulous,” Labbe said.
The Pennsylvania State University’s Joel Leja, who took part in the study, calls them “universe breakers.”
“The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science,” Leja said in a statement. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”
These galaxy observations were among the first data set that came from the $10 billion Webb telescope, launched just over a year ago. NASA and the European Space Agency’s Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, coming up on the 33rd anniversary of its launch.
Unlike Hubble, the bigger and more powerful Webb can peer through clouds of dust with its infrared vision and discover galaxies previously unseen. Scientists hope to eventually observe the first stars and galaxies formed following the creation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.
The researchers still are awaiting official confirmation through sensitive spectroscopy, careful to call these candidate massive galaxies for now. Leja said it’s possible that a few of the objects might not be galaxies, but obscured supermassive black holes.
While some may prove to be smaller, “odds are good at least some of them will turn out to be” galactic giants, Labbe said. “The next year will tell us.”
One early lesson from Webb is “to let go of your expectations and be ready to be surprised,” he said.
Science & Technology
Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
Meta Platforms on Sunday announced that it is testing a monthly subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge, as it looks to help content creators grow and build communities, Reuters reported.
The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook, to be launched later this week, also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple’s iOS system and Android.
Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow, read the report.
Meta’s foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month.
The social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has earlier said it was planning to launch several new products that would “empower creators to be way more productive and creative,” while cautioning about the cost associated with supporting the technology for a large user base.
Other social media apps, like Snap Inc’s Snapchat and messaging app Telegram launched paid subscription services last year, as a new source of revenue, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
Nearly three weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series the devices have been launched globally and pre-orders for all three S23 devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, are exceeding all expectations.
The Galaxy S23 series are near-identical copies of their predecessors, albeit with minor design changes that could only be spotted by eagle-eyed fans.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly heavier and wider than the S22 Ultra, along with changes to the curvature of the screen on the device. Most of the changes to the S23 lineup are in the internals, with all editions of the phone using Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also gets UFS 4.0 storage, and the primary camera on the S23 Ultra now has a 200MP sensor.
In a press release announcing the global launch of the S23 series, Samsung claimed to have achieved impressive pre-order numbers for the devices. The blog post also indicates that the vast majority of S23 buyers are opting for the flagship model — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — despite the device being significantly pricier than the standard Galaxy S23.
Samsung did not give a detailed breakdown of the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S23 series, but what it did confirm was pre-orders were “impressive” and exceeded the previous Galaxy S22 series last year. Despite the Galaxy S23 Ultra appreciating in price in several overseas markets, people seem to overwhelmingly prefer the flagship device from the S23 lineup, slashgear.com reported.
Early reviews of devices from the Galaxy S23 lineup have been overwhelmingly positive, which could have been another reason for the outstanding response to the S23 series.
Top EU bodies, citing security, ban TikTok on staff phones
Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
Draft budget for new solar year presented to cabinet
Passport department to reopen next week
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan calls for capacity building to help Afghanistan counter terrorism
-
Business3 days ago
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
-
Business5 days ago
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
-
Regional4 days ago
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid