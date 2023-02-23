Science & Technology
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these “monsters,” AP reported.
While the new James Webb Space Telescope has spotted even older galaxies, dating to within a mere 300 million years of the beginning of the universe, it’s the size and maturity of these six apparent mega-galaxies that stun scientists, who reported their findings Wednesday.
Lead researcher Ivo Labbe of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology and his team expected to find little baby galaxies this close to the dawn of the universe — not these whoppers.
“While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time,” he said in an email, “there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown.”
Each of the six objects looks to weigh billions of times more than our sun. In one of them, the total weight of all its stars may be as much as 100 billion times greater than our sun, according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Nature.
Yet these galaxies are believed to be extremely compact, squeezing in as many stars as our own Milky Way, but in a relatively tiny slice of space, according to Labbe.
Labbe said he and his team didn’t think the results were real at first — that there couldn’t be galaxies as mature as the Milky Way so early in time — and they still need to be confirmed. The objects appeared so big and bright that some members of the team thought they had made a mistake.
“We were mind-blown, kind of incredulous,” Labbe said.
The Pennsylvania State University’s Joel Leja, who took part in the study, calls them “universe breakers.”
“The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science,” Leja said in a statement. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”
These galaxy observations were among the first data set that came from the $10 billion Webb telescope, launched just over a year ago. NASA and the European Space Agency’s Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, coming up on the 33rd anniversary of its launch.
Unlike Hubble, the bigger and more powerful Webb can peer through clouds of dust with its infrared vision and discover galaxies previously unseen. Scientists hope to eventually observe the first stars and galaxies formed following the creation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.
The researchers still are awaiting official confirmation through sensitive spectroscopy, careful to call these candidate massive galaxies for now. Leja said it’s possible that a few of the objects might not be galaxies, but obscured supermassive black holes.
While some may prove to be smaller, “odds are good at least some of them will turn out to be” galactic giants, Labbe said. “The next year will tell us.”
One early lesson from Webb is “to let go of your expectations and be ready to be surprised,” he said.
Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
Meta Platforms on Sunday announced that it is testing a monthly subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge, as it looks to help content creators grow and build communities, Reuters reported.
The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook, to be launched later this week, also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple’s iOS system and Android.
Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow, read the report.
Meta’s foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month.
The social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has earlier said it was planning to launch several new products that would “empower creators to be way more productive and creative,” while cautioning about the cost associated with supporting the technology for a large user base.
Other social media apps, like Snap Inc’s Snapchat and messaging app Telegram launched paid subscription services last year, as a new source of revenue, Reuters reported.
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
Nearly three weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series the devices have been launched globally and pre-orders for all three S23 devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, are exceeding all expectations.
The Galaxy S23 series are near-identical copies of their predecessors, albeit with minor design changes that could only be spotted by eagle-eyed fans.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly heavier and wider than the S22 Ultra, along with changes to the curvature of the screen on the device. Most of the changes to the S23 lineup are in the internals, with all editions of the phone using Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also gets UFS 4.0 storage, and the primary camera on the S23 Ultra now has a 200MP sensor.
In a press release announcing the global launch of the S23 series, Samsung claimed to have achieved impressive pre-order numbers for the devices. The blog post also indicates that the vast majority of S23 buyers are opting for the flagship model — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — despite the device being significantly pricier than the standard Galaxy S23.
Samsung did not give a detailed breakdown of the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S23 series, but what it did confirm was pre-orders were “impressive” and exceeded the previous Galaxy S22 series last year. Despite the Galaxy S23 Ultra appreciating in price in several overseas markets, people seem to overwhelmingly prefer the flagship device from the S23 lineup, slashgear.com reported.
Early reviews of devices from the Galaxy S23 lineup have been overwhelmingly positive, which could have been another reason for the outstanding response to the S23 series.
YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down
YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role at the tech giant that started in her garage nearly 25 years ago, she said in a personal update on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.
Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008.
The change of guard comes as YouTube’s advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook’s Reels, and streaming services like Netflix, Reuters reported.
Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.
He previously spent nearly six years at DoubleClick, a company Google acquired in 2008, and later served for about eight years as senior vice president of display and video advertising at Google.
One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects”, and plans to take on an advisory role at Alphabet, read the report.
According to Reuters she was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.
“It strikes me as a forced exit caused by YouTube’s under-performance in recent quarters… What’s less clear is whether Mohan, who’s had a relatively low profile to date, has the leadership qualities to get YouTube back on track,” said Paul Verna, analyst at Insider Intelligence.
Alphabet shares (GOOGL.O) were barely changed for the day, down less than 1% after the news.
