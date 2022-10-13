Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2022)

Bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased by 66.60 percent since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year.

Pakistan Today reported that in August 2021, trade volume totaled $128 million but has since risen to $213 million.

Pakistan exports totaled $88.30 million in September, compared to $49 million in September last year.

Afghanistan exports to Pakistan also increased substantially – by 58 percent from $79.11 million to $125.40 million in the past year.

Export of goods to Afghanistan such as rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items and dairy products increased in September 2022. However, items such as tableware, household articles, and plastics, decreased in September.

Pakistan Today reported that agricultural exports to Afghanistan increased by 67 percent from $76.69 million to $127.95 million in the 1st Quarter of this fiscal year compared to last year.

Pakistan’s main agricultural export items are vegetables, fats, food preparation products, rice, potatoes and bananas.