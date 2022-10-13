Business
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased by 66.60 percent since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year.
Pakistan Today reported that in August 2021, trade volume totaled $128 million but has since risen to $213 million.
Pakistan exports totaled $88.30 million in September, compared to $49 million in September last year.
Afghanistan exports to Pakistan also increased substantially – by 58 percent from $79.11 million to $125.40 million in the past year.
Export of goods to Afghanistan such as rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items and dairy products increased in September 2022. However, items such as tableware, household articles, and plastics, decreased in September.
Pakistan Today reported that agricultural exports to Afghanistan increased by 67 percent from $76.69 million to $127.95 million in the 1st Quarter of this fiscal year compared to last year.
Pakistan’s main agricultural export items are vegetables, fats, food preparation products, rice, potatoes and bananas.
Female entrepreneur opens new restaurant in Balkh
Rahela Yusufzai from northern Mazar-e-Sharif recently opened her own restaurant and said she hopes to be a role-model for women in Balkh province.
Using her own money to set up the business, Yusufzai said her aim is to encourage women to become self-sufficient.
“Women can work, it is difficult for someone who is in the community and stays at home all at once; I thought a lot that I should establish a business for myself and work there,” said Yusufzai.
Mazar women have welcomed Yusufzai’s move and urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support female entrepreneurs.
Some local women have said that the IEA needs to increase the number of programs for businesswomen.
“I am really happy when I see such women who show their ability and I also ask the government to support such businesswomen,” said Nabi Zada, a Balkh resident.
Balkh Chamber of Industry and Mines officials meanwhile said that while there was a “lack of sales markets for women’s products,” they noted that they would support female entrepreneurs.
Export of Afghan pine nuts resumes via air corridor to China
Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said Monday that the export of pine nuts to China by air has resumed and that the reopened air corridor will strengthen trade ties between Kabul and Beijing.
Speaking at an event to mark the occasion, he said other countries including Turkey are also expected to launch cargo flights to Afghanistan.
“They have promised to us that they will establish trade ties with us,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce said that they are hoping to export pine nuts to Europe, Pakistan, the United States and Arab countries.
Officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment also expressed hope that the resumption of pine nuts exports to China would stop the smuggling of this produce.
“We want to have a real economy and a self-reliant country,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“In our meetings with countries, we have been telling them that we want good relations, and that we would consider their national interests if they consider ours.”
IEA calls for TAPI action plan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials said on Sunday they are hoping to get the construction schedule for the TAPI gas pipeline project from Turkmenistan within the next two weeks.
This comes after Afghanistan’s deputy minister of mines and petroleum visited Turkmenistan last week, where he met with TAPI project officials.
Afghan officials met with Mohammad Murad Amanov, the executive director of the TAPI project, and Turkmen Gas officials on the design, consumption and establishment of the gas distribution network.
During the meeting, Wahidullah Walimi, Afghan deputy mines minister, asked TAPI project officials to share the action plan for the commencement of work of the project.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, their Turkmen counterparts agreed to their request.
The sides also discussed establishing a gas distribution network in Herat city and its industrial town.
Amanov pledged to cooperate in this regard, and called for technical teams of the two countries to start work on establishing the gas distribution network.
The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline will be a 1,814km trans-country natural gas pipeline running across four countries.
The TAPI pipeline will begin in Turkmenistan and traverse Afghanistan to enter Pakistan and India.
The TAPI pipeline will cross Afghanistan and the project, which will provide job opportunities for thousands of people, is expected to earn Afghanistan more than $400 million in revenue annually.
