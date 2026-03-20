Trump compares Iran strikes to Pearl Harbor in meeting with Japan’s leader

The United States is considering sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as the war with Iran enters a potentially more complex stage, according to U.S. officials and sources familiar with the discussions.

The move would give US President Donald Trump broader military options as the conflict, now in its third week, continues to escalate. While no final decision has been made, officials say the administration is exploring scenarios that could expand the scope of current operations, Reuters reported.

Among the options under review is securing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies. While such a mission would rely largely on naval and air power, it could also involve deploying U.S. forces along Iran’s coastline.

Another proposal under discussion includes sending ground forces to Kharg Island, which handles the vast majority of Iran’s oil exports.

U.S. strikes have already targeted military sites on the island, but analysts say controlling the facility could be seen as more strategically valuable than destroying it outright.

Officials caution, however, that such an operation would carry significant risks due to Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.

The administration is also weighing options to secure Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, a move that experts say would be highly complex and dangerous even for elite forces.

A White House official said no decision has been taken on deploying ground troops, emphasizing that “all options remain on the table” as the administration pursues its military objectives, including weakening Iran’s missile and naval capabilities and preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The discussions come as U.S. forces intensify their campaign against Iran. Since the start of hostilities in late February, Washington says it has conducted thousands of strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, including its navy, missile systems and defense industry.

According to U.S. Central Command, more than 120 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

Despite the scale of operations, the conflict has also taken a toll on U.S. forces. At least 13 American troops have been killed and around 200 wounded, though most injuries are reported to be minor.

Any decision to deploy ground troops could carry political consequences for Trump, who has previously pledged to avoid new foreign wars and faces skepticism among parts of the American public over deeper involvement in the Middle East.

Complicating matters further, the U.S. military is set to lose the presence of one of its key aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is being sent for maintenance following a fire.

While an amphibious ready group with more than 2,000 Marines is expected to arrive in the region, officials say broader reinforcement plans are still under consideration.

Trump has also sent mixed signals on whether the U.S. should take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz, at times suggesting allies should take the lead or even questioning continued American involvement.

As military planning continues, officials stress that no immediate ground deployment is expected, but acknowledge that the situation remains fluid as Washington evaluates its next steps in the conflict.