Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly

Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear program, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

5 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he expected to make a decision on Iran very quickly, after both countries said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear program, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

“We’ll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” he said.

Axios cited two sources with knowledge of the issue as saying that a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran would take place next Saturday in Rome.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the U.S. president’s 2017-2021 first term. Officials said they took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere.”

On Saturday, Trump told reporters the U.S.-Iran talks were going “okay,” adding, “Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”

Tajikistan President and CSTO Chief discuss bolstering security along Tajik-Afghan border 

The two sides reviewed the progress of the first stage of a joint program among CSTO member states to strengthen border protection in this area.

1 day ago

April 13, 2025

Tajik president and CSTO chief
Tajikistan’s President Imamali Rahman and the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov met in Dushanbe this weekend to discuss border security and threats emanating from Afghanistan. 
 
The meeting focused on the current situation within the CSTO’s area of responsibility and preparations for upcoming sessions of the organization’s key governing bodies.
 
A separate topic of discussion was the enhancement of security along the Tajik-Afghan border. The two sides reviewed the progress of the first stage of a joint program among CSTO member states to strengthen border protection in this area.
 
The program to bolster security along the Tajik-Afghan border was approved in November 2024. It is being implemented in phases and is based on a decision originally adopted by the CSTO Collective Security Council in 2013.
 
During the first stage (2025), Tajikistan is tasked with identifying the types of weapons and equipment that CSTO member states can supply, securing financing, and signing necessary contracts.
 
The second stage (2026–2027) will focus on delivering military equipment and weapons to priority areas along the border.
 
In the third stage (2027–2029), the program’s planned measures will be extended across the entire Tajik-Afghan border.
 
Tasmagambetov meanwhile also held a separate meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister, Imamali Sabirzoda, to further address border security concerns.
 
He had previously announced that the program to bolster border security would commence in 2025, involving specific measures to ensure the collective security of CSTO member states. 
 
This development comes amid rising concerns about the security along the border as Tajikistan is concerned militant groups are operating inside Afghanistan but close to the border.
 
The CSTO said that its coordinated efforts underscore the importance of regional stability and the collective commitment of member states to address emerging security challenges effectively.
 
Iran, US hold 'positive' talks in Oman, agree to resume next week

Araqchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its U.S. counterpart headed by Witkoff, after they exited the talks.

1 day ago

April 13, 2025

Iran and the U.S. said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene next week in a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal, Reuters reported.

“I think we are very close to a basis for negotiations and if we can conclude this basis next week, we’ll have gone a long way and will be able to start real discussions based on that,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told state television.

Araqchi said the talks – the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including his 2017-2021 first term – took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere”.

“Both sides have agreed to continue the talks … probably next Saturday,” Araqchi added. “Iran and the U.S. side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks.”

The White House called the talks involving Trump’s Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff, U.S. Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima and Araqchi “very positive and constructive.”

“These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff’s direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome,” it said in a statement. “The sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.”

Asked about the talks, Trump told reporters on Saturday night: “I think they’re going OK.”

“Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think,” he said on Air Force One.

Trump made a surprise announcement on Monday that Washington and Tehran would begin talks in Oman, a Gulf state that has mediated between the West and the Islamic Republic before. It has brokered the release of several foreign citizens and dual nationals held by Iran, read the report.

Saturday’s exchanges were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman’s foreign minister, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Araqchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its U.S. counterpart headed by Witkoff, after they exited the talks.

“After the end of more than 2-1/2 hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks. It (the encounter) was based on our political etiquette,” Araqchi said.

“The current focus of the talks will be de-escalating regional tensions, prisoner exchanges and limited agreements to ease sanctions (against Iran) in exchange for controlling Iran’s nuclear programme,” an Omani source told Reuters.

Baghaei denied this account but did not specify what was false.

Trump, who in his first term withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 big-power accord with Tehran, has again brought a tougher approach to a Middle Eastern power whose nuclear programme Washington’s ally Israel regards as an existential threat.

At the same time, Iran and allied groups have been weakened by the military offensives Israel has launched across the region, including air strikes in Iran, during its war with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza in October 2023, Reuters reported.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international bodies in Vienna, called the statements issued by both sides after the talks “encouraging”.

Tehran approached the talks warily, sceptical they could yield a deal and suspicious of Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran if it does not halt its accelerating uranium enrichment programme – regarded by the West as a possible pathway to nuclear weapons.

While each side has talked up the chances of some progress, they remain far apart on a dispute that has rumbled on for more than two decades. Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons capability, but Western countries and Israel believe it is covertly trying to develop the means to build an atomic bomb.

“This is a beginning. So it is normal at this stage for the two sides to present to each other their fundamental positions through the Omani intermediary,” Baghaei said.

Signs of progress could help cool tensions in a region aflame since 2023 with wars in Gaza and Lebanon, missile fire between Iran and Israel, Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping and the overthrow of the government in Syria.

However, failure would aggravate fears of a wider conflagration across a region that exports much of the world’s oil. Tehran has cautioned neighbouring countries that have U.S. bases that they would face “severe consequences” if they were involved in any U.S. military attack on the OPEC member.

“There is a chance for initial understanding on further negotiations if the other party (U.S.) enters the talks with an equal stance,” Araqchi told Iranian TV.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on key state matters, has given Araqchi “full authority” for the talks, an Iranian official told Reuters.

Iran has ruled out negotiating its defence capabilities such as its ballistic missile programme.

Western nations say Iran’s enrichment of uranium, a nuclear fuel source, has gone far beyond the requirements of a civilian energy programme and has produced stocks at a level of fissile purity close to those required in warheads.

Trump, who has restored a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran since February, ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers, including Russia and China, in 2018 during his first term and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Since then, Iran’s nuclear programme has leaped forward, including by enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity, a technical step from the levels needed for a bomb.

South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria

3 days ago

April 11, 2025

South Korea and Syria have signed an agreement in Damascus establishing diplomatic relations, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Friday, opening new ties with a traditional ally of its rival North Korea.

The event marks a milestone for South Korea now having established diplomatic ties with all 191 U.N. member states and opening “a new chapter for bilateral cooperation with Syria, which had long remained distant due to its close ties with North Korea,” the South Korean foreign ministry said, Reuters reported.

South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba last year, another old ally of the North.

North Korea’s state media ceased mentions of Syria since the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December except leader Kim Jong Un once referring to “the Middle East crisis” in passing.

A joint communique was signed by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Syria’s Asaad al-Shibani on Thursday, and Cho expressed willingness to share South Korea’s development experience to support Syria’s reconstruction, the ministry said.

Cho later met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, it said.

