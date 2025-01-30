World
Trump to prepare facility at Guantanamo for 30,000 migrants
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for as many as 30,000 migrants, Reuters reported.
The U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, already houses a migrant facility - separate from the high-security U.S. prison for foreign terrorism suspects - that has been used on occasion for decades, including to hold Haitians and Cubans picked up at sea.
Trump's border czar Tom Homan said later on Wednesday that the administration would expand the already existing facility and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would run it.
"Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay," Trump said at the White House.
He said the facility would be used to "detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back, so we're going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately, right? And, tough."
Soon after, Trump signed a memorandum, which did not have a number of migrants in it but called for "additional detention space" at the expanded facility.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Homan said the center would be used for the "worst of the worst."
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, asked how much money would be required for the facility, said the administration was working on it with reconciliation and appropriators in Congress.
The detention facility at Guantanamo Bay was set up in 2002 by then-U.S. President George W. Bush to detain foreign militant suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. There are 15 detainees left in the prison, read the report.
Trump's two Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, sought to shut down the Guantanamo prison and were only able to reduce its inmate population, but Trump has vowed to keep it open.
The jail has long been condemned by human rights groups for indefinite detention and came to symbolize the early excesses the U.S. “war on terror” because of harsh interrogation methods that critics say amounted to torture.
The facility for migrants is separate from the detention center on the base.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called Trump's plan "an act of brutality."
Pro-refugee groups have called for the Guantanamo migrant facility to be closed and for Congress to investigate alleged abuses there.
The International Refugee Assistance Project said in a 2024 report that detainees described unsanitary conditions, families with young children housed together with single adults, a lack of access to confidential phone calls, and the absence of educational services for children, Reuters reported.
On Tuesday, the U.S. military said that it would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain migrants at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado.
The decision comes on top of U.S. military deportation flights of migrants out of the country and the deployment of just over 1,600 active-duty troops to the U.S. border with Mexico following Trump's emergency declaration on immigration last week.
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
At least seven people were killed and around 10 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India on Wednesday, said an official, as tens of millions gathered to take a holy dip on the most auspicious day of the six-week Hindu festival.
The stampede occurred between 1 am and 2 am in an area where barricades had been put up to manage crowds during their holy dip, said Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state where the festival city of Prayagraj is located, Reuters reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, offered condolences to "devotees who have lost their loves ones", but did not specify the number of dead.
"The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way", he said.
Adityanath added that the situation was under control but the crowd was still massive.
A Reuters witness saw several dead bodies as he followed dozens of ambulances rushing towards the river bank where the incident occurred.
A woman who was part of the crowd but did not give her name told news agency ANI that people "kept stepping" on her mother and her when they fell.
"I am safe but my mother has died," she said.
The Hindu festival is the world's largest congregation of humanity, attracting some 400 million over its six weeks. By Tuesday nearly 200 million people had attended the 2025 festival since it started two weeks ago.
A similar stampede had broken out on the most auspicious day of the festival when it was last held in 2013, killing at least 36 pilgrims, mostly women.
Trump invites Israel’s Netanyahu to meet with him at White House
US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next week as the first foreign leader to visit in Trump’s second term, Netanyahu and the White House said Tuesday.
The announcement came as the United States pressures Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza, Associated Press reported.
Talks about the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase, which aims to end the war, begin Monday.
In a letter from the White House, shared by Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday, Trump said: “I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries.”
Israel is the largest recipient of U.S. military aid, and Netanyahu is likely to encourage Trump not to hold up some weapons deliveries the way the Biden administration did, though it continued other deliveries and overall military support.
Netanyahu also reportedly wants Trump to put more pressure on Iran, and renew efforts to deliver a historic normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a rival of Iran and the Arab world’s most powerful country.
Even before taking office this month, Trump was sending his special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region to apply pressure along with the Biden administration to get the current Gaza ceasefire achieved.
But Netanyahu has vowed to renew the war if Hamas doesn’t meet his demands in negotiations over the ceasefire’s second phase, meant to discuss a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a “sustainable calm,” AP reported.
Trump’s suspension of aid sets off alarm bells
According to Washington-based think tank, the Brookings Institution, there is a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability about Trump’s presidency in the coming months not just domestically but also internationally.
One area of growing concerns is that related to US foreign aid after Trump suspended all funding for 90 days, pending a review.
Humanitarian organisations and U.N. agencies say they could face drastic curbs on their ability to distribute food, shelter and healthcare if the freeze becomes permanent.
The U.S. is by far the biggest contributor to global humanitarian aid, supplying an estimated $13.9 billion in 2024, accounting for 42% of all aid tracked by the United Nations, Reuters reported.
Washington did however say it would grant waivers to the freeze in some areas including emergency food assistance, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Bangladesh's government said in a statement that the U.S. had granted a waiver for emergency food aid to more than a million Rohingya refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.
But the exemption does not apply to other humanitarian programming. A Bangladesh-based aid worker said organisations working on shelter, for example, would not be able to buy new materials for building and fixing homes for refugees.
The cuts will also affect the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis around the globe, which millions of people depend on, according to another memo seen by Reuters.
World Food Program Country Director for Afghanistan Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters she was concerned about the freeze given that the WFP was already only receiving about half the aid it needed for Afghanistan, and that over 6 million people were surviving on "just bread and tea".
The WFP received $4.7 billion from the U.S. last year, accounting for 54% of its funding, according to the U.N.
The order to freeze funding has thrown USAID missions and their partners into chaos, with many organisations unsure whether to lay off staff, start selling assets such as cars or tell employees to take unpaid leave, according to a source at the agency.
USAID has been forbidden from communicating with implementing partners except to say funds have been paused, the person told Reuters.
"These are people we work with on a daily basis," the source added. "We can’t speak with them any more."
In 2023, the U.S. was the largest landmine action donor with a total contribution of $310 million, representing 39% of all international support, according to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.
Syria, Myanmar, Ukraine and Afghanistan were among the countries where uncleared mines claim most lives.
The State Department said on Sunday, that the U.S. government must refocus on American national interests in its role as steward of taxpayer dollars.
"President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative," the State Department said.
Air Busan Airbus plane catches fire at South Korea’s Busan airport
All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated, with three having minor injuries, fire authorities in Busan said.
An Airbus plane belonging to South Korean carrier Air Busan caught fire on Tuesday at Gimhae International Airport in the country's south while preparing for departure to Hong Kong, fire authorities said.
All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated, with three having minor injuries, fire authorities in Busan said.
The fire service was alerted to the fire which began inside the plane just before 10:30 p.m., it said. South Korea's Yonhap news agency said it began in the plane's tail.
Footage aired by local broadcaster YTN shows evacuation slides deployed on both sides of the single-aisle plane, with emergency workers tackling smoke and flames from the jet.
Later footage from Yonhap news showed burned out holes along the length of the fuselage roof, Reuters reported.
It is a month since the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane coming from Bangkok crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board.
Budget airline Air Busan is part of South Korea's Asiana Airlines, which in December was acquired by Korean Air.
Planemaker Airbus said it was aware of reports about the incident and was liaising with Air Busan.
Air Busan and Asiana did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Korean Air directed inquiries to Air Busan.
The plane is a 17-year-old Airbus A321ceo model with tail number HL7763, according to Aviation Safety Network, a respected database run by the Flight Safety Foundation, read the report.
