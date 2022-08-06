Two killed, 22 wounded in Kabul explosion

(Last Updated On: August 6, 2022)

Balkh provincial officials announced Saturday that the main silo and bakery in Mazar-e-Sharif has resumed operations after a 25-year hiatus.

Mohammad Javed Siddiqi, the head of Balkh Silo said bread produced in this factory will be distributed to the army corps, police, civilian hospitals and other institutions.

A number of engineers who have restarted operations at the factory said the move will provide numerous jobs for people in the area.

According to Siddiqi, eight tons of flour was processed by the bakery a day in the past but they now hope to increase this to 24 tons a day for bread which will be distributed to military and civilian institutions in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Officials said about 1,8 million AFN will also be paid to government annually in rent.

Balkh Silo and Bakery was built in 1982 with the cooperation of the former Soviet Union in the south of Mazar-e-Sharif city and was active until 1996. The silo complex also provides storage and milling facilities for wheat.