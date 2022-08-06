Latest News
Two killed, 22 wounded in Kabul explosion
Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed Saturday night that two two people were killed and 22 others wounded in an explosion that took place earlier in the day in Pul-e-Sokhta area of Kabul.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but a day earlier, at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in another explosion in Kabul that was claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
Balkh provincial officials announced Saturday that the main silo and bakery in Mazar-e-Sharif has resumed operations after a 25-year hiatus.
Mohammad Javed Siddiqi, the head of Balkh Silo said bread produced in this factory will be distributed to the army corps, police, civilian hospitals and other institutions.
A number of engineers who have restarted operations at the factory said the move will provide numerous jobs for people in the area.
According to Siddiqi, eight tons of flour was processed by the bakery a day in the past but they now hope to increase this to 24 tons a day for bread which will be distributed to military and civilian institutions in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Officials said about 1,8 million AFN will also be paid to government annually in rent.
Balkh Silo and Bakery was built in 1982 with the cooperation of the former Soviet Union in the south of Mazar-e-Sharif city and was active until 1996. The silo complex also provides storage and milling facilities for wheat.
Ministry of water affairs launches land survey for two new Kandahar dam projects
Land surveyors for two new dams in Kandahar province are being carried out in Arghanstan district, acting minister of energy and water, Abdul Latif Mansoor said Saturday.
According to Mansoor, who visited the proposed sites, said each dam, Shna Narai and Lawara, will eventually hold 24 million cubic meters of water and each one will irrigate 50,000 hectares of land.
He also said once complete, the project will reduce the harsh effects of drought in the province.
Local residents have welcomed the development but urged government to allocate funds for the construction of the dams as soon as possible.
According to officials, jobs for about 700 people will be crested once the projects are launched.
Iran won’t give up even a drop of its water rights: FM
Iran’s foreign minister has said that his country will not forgo even a drop of its water in accordance with its water rights agreement with Afghanistan.
Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks while briefing the Iranian Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, local media reported.
“We will not give up even a drop of the Iranian nation’s historical share of its water rights,” Amirabdollahian.
He said Iran and Turkey have established a joint committee to sort out differences over their share of water in the Aras River in northwestern Iran that runs from eastern Turkey.
Iran has strongly opposed Afghanistan’s damming of its transboundary rivers. It has accused Kabul of denying it of its water rights.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have said that they are committed to Iran’s water rights according to a treaty signed in 1973 and that there will not be a new accord in this regard.
In 1973, Iran and Afghanistan signed a water-sharing accord on the Helmand River, under which Afghanistan would provide Iran with 22 cubic meters per second of water with an option to purchase an additional 4 cubic meters per second for “goodwill and brotherly relations.”
