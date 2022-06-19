World
Ukraine president praises troops in visit to southern front line
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid another visit to troops on the front lines of Ukraine’s war against Russia, praising soldiers holding forward positions as brave and hard-working and vowing the country will prevail.
A video posted to Zelenskiy’s official Telegram account on Saturday showed the president in his trademark khaki t-shirt, handing out medals and posing for selfies with the troops in what appeared to be an underground shelter in the southern Mykolaiv region.
The president’s office did not say when he made his latest trip to see troops.
“Our brave men and women. Each one of them is working flat out,” Zelenskiy said in the video. “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”
Zelenskiy has remained mostly in Kyiv since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. But in recent weeks he has made unannounced visits to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where there had earlier been heavy fighting, and to two eastern cities close to where battles are being fought.
There is also fighting on the eastern and southern edges of the Mykolaiv region in south Ukraine.
Zelenskiy’s office said the president also visited the regional capital Mykolaiv and inspected its destroyed administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile blasted through the building.
Russian forces reached the outskirts of Mykolaiv in early March but were driven back.
He also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia’s invasion, his office said in separate statements.
His office underscored the strategic importance of the territory, which borders the Russia-occupied Kherson region.
“Mykolaiv region is a bridgehead for liberation of the Kherson region, which is a goal for every one of us,” said Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on Telegram.
His office later said Zelenskiy had also visited National Guard positions in Odesa region, where he thanked the troops for their service, saying “As long as you live, there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country.”
Moscow says it is engaged in a “special military operation” to disarm its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies say Moscow has launched an unprovoked war of aggression, killing thousands of civilians and flattening cities.
World
UK’s Boris Johnson offers Ukraine soldiers’ training programme
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, his office said.
Johnson, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a visit shrouded in secrecy, said: “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail.”
World
France’s Macron says up to Ukraine to decide on potential territorial concessions
Ukraine alone should decide whether or not to accept any territorial concessions towards Russia in view of ending the war, French President Emmanuel Macron told TF1 television in an interview as he visited Kyiv.
“This is up to Ukraine to decide,” Macron said when asked what concessions, including on its territory, Ukraine should accept, adding: “I think it is our duty to stand by our values, by international law and thus by Ukraine.”
The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, visited Ukraine on Thursday and offered the hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine’s president had repeatedly said his country would not accept giving up any of its territory as a result of Russia’s invasion.
World
German, French, Italian leaders in Kyiv in show of support
Several air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi started a joint visit to show support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.
The three arrived in the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday after traveling together overnight in a train used to transport high-profile visitors to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians, of support, to talk both about the present and the future, since the coming weeks, as we know, will be very difficult,” Macron said as they arrived.
Macron, who had been criticized at home and abroad for not traveling to Ukraine earlier, had repeatedly said he would only go if and when the visit could be “useful” and not be just a symbolic show of support.
It remained to be seen what concrete steps he would announce, Reuters reported.
Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will also join the three for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which are expected to touch on Kyiv’s bid to join the European Union as well as the war itself.
“We’re here, we’re focused, we will join President Zelenskiy to go to a war site where massacres have been carried out,” Macron said.
An Elysee official said the visit was happening now as it was just before an EU summit, scheduled for next week, that is due to discuss Kyiv’s bid to join the 27-nation bloc.
The European Union’s executive is expected to propose on Friday that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership of the bloc, diplomats and officials say.
Zelenskiy meanwhile is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders, Reuters reported.
