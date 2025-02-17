Ukraine war could become ‘EU’s Afghanistan’ if Trump fails to broker peace

(Last Updated On: )

Ukraine could turn into the European Union’s version of Afghanistan if US President Donald Trump is unable to secure a peace deal with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned over the weekend.

Speaking at a media event in Dubai, Orban said: “If President Trump is not able to find a solution, the war in Ukraine could become easily an Afghanistan for the EU.”

“Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, eating up energy, human lives, money, everything, destroying the frame(work) of normal life for the European Union. So we are in serious danger,” he warned.

“The difficulty is — and that’s not my challenge, but it’s a challenge to President Trump — how to convince the Russians to stop the war while the Russians are basically winning. This is the big question,” he added.

Orban’s comments followed new efforts by Trump to advance peace negotiations.

Trump’s latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked worries in Kyiv and across Europe that Washington and Moscow might shape Ukraine’s future without its involvement.

At a major security conference in Munich at the weekend, there was a sense of dismay and disbelief – and a whiff of.

Chief among their fears: that they can no longer be sure of U.S. military protection and that U.S. President Donald Trump will do a Ukraine peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that undermines Kyiv and broader European security.

That concern was stoked by U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s conference speech, which mentioned Ukraine and European defence only in passing and focused on accusing Europe of stifling free speech and failing to manage migration.

European leaders declared they would have to take more responsibility for their own defence, ramping up military spending and arms production.