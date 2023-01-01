Latest News
UN official meets IEA deputy PM, discusses ban on female NGO workers
UN deputy envoy in Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, on Sunday met with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, and called on IEA to reconsider ban on women in universities and NGOs.
Noting that 28 million Afghans need urgent international aid, Potzel said that continuation of the existing situation would force the international community to reconsider its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the government.
Potzen urged Hanafi to deliver the UN’s message to the IEA leadership.
Meanwhile, UN envoy’s special adviser, who was also present in the meeting, said that UN has appealed for $4.5 billion aid for Afghanistan for 2023, but it cannot get it due to continued restrictions.
For his part, IEA Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs Hanafi said that Afghanistan has suffered a lot due to conflicts over the past four decades and it needs international assistance.
He emphasized that problems should be resolved through talks, adding that international aid should not be stopped otherwise people would be affected.
Hanafi said that the international community should consider Afghanistan’s traditions and customs. He added that IEA is committed to creating better conditions for the operation of international organizations in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Efforts underway for release of Afghan refugees from Pakistani prisons: ministry
Following the reactions to the imprisonment of hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children, by the Pakistani government, the foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says efforts are underway to release these immigrants from Pakistani prisons.
The deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, emphasizes that so far, talks have been held with the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs and some other officials of this country about solving the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
“Regarding solving the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken with the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, the special representative of this country and the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.
On the other hand, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, the head of Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations, condemned the imprisonment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan on Twitter and asked Islamabad to release the immigrants as soon as possible.
In addition, some international organizations supporting human rights and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are concerned about the situation of imprisoned refugees and demanded their release from the Pakistani government.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) said that Pakistan is always persecuting Afghans living in that country, contrary to international migration laws.
The officials of this ministry still ask Islamabad not to connect political issues with the issues related to immigrants.
“The problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through negotiations. Our demand from Iran and Pakistan is not to politicize the issues of immigrants and their rights should be in accordance with international laws and Islam,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, the deputy minister of MoRR.
Not having legal residence documents in Pakistan is considered one of the main reasons for the imprisonment of Afghan immigrants in that country.
Pakistan’s National Human Rights Commission said in a report that at least 139 Afghan women and 165 children are being held in Karachi’s women’s prison along with criminals.
At the same time as the end of 2022, the deadline of the Pakistani government for foreign nationals whose visa validity has expired has ended.
The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan had previously announced that foreign nationals whose visas have expired must leave this country by the end of this year.
Latest News
Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against TTP
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take action against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants.
Calling Afghanistan a “brotherly and Islamic country,” Sanaullah urged the government to prevent TTP attacks which he claimed were being carried out from Afghanistan soil, and handover militants.
The official, who was speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s Express News television channel, warned that failure to do so would prompt Pakistan to take action against militants in Afghanistan.
IEA however rejects presence of TTP in Afghanistan.
“IEA’s policy is that there shall be no threats or harms from Afghanistan soil against any country, and no one will be allowed to threaten other countries from Afghanistan soil,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
The TTP ended its months-long cease-fire with Islamabad in late November, following more than a year of inconclusive peace talks. Over the past one month, the militants have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security personnel.
Latest News
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the ministry of interior said.
“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor the ministry spokesman.
He did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.
“Investigations are under way,” he added.
Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8:00 am in the vicinity of the military side of the Kabul airport.
They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
UN official meets IEA deputy PM, discusses ban on female NGO workers
Efforts underway for release of Afghan refugees from Pakistani prisons: ministry
Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against TTP
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
Business4 days ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
-
Climate Change4 days ago
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Increase in humanitarian aid prevented famine in Afghanistan: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mining minister says an announcement will be made ‘soon’ on girls’ education
-
World4 days ago
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon