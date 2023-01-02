IEA slams Pakistan for ‘provocative’ remarks on TTP sanctuaries

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2023)

The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday said Rana Sanaullah, the Minister of Interior Affairs of Pakistan’s comments about the presence of members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and a possible attack on them inside Afghanistan was “provocative and baseless”.

“Such claims by Pakistani authorities, even though there is evidence of the existence of TTP centers inside Pakistan, harm the good relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries,” the ministry’s statement read.

The Afghanistan defense ministry has asked Pakistan to address concerns through dialogue.

“Our request is that any concerns and problems should be resolved through understanding. Afghanistan is not without an owner, we are ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity and independence as always, and we have better experience than anyone in defending our country,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah said in an interview with a media outlet recently that based on international laws, Islamabad has the right to attack TTP safe havens in Afghanistan.

He has asked the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to destroy the TTPs safe havens adding that if they failed to do so, Pakistan may consider targeting these sanctuaries.