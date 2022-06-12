Latest News
UNAMA’s outgoing head meets with Haqqani, discusses need to fight terrorism
In a separate farewell meetings with Sirajuddin Haqqani and former chairman of the reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah, the outgoing UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, emphasized the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets Saturday night Lyons said that in a meeting with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of interior, she emphasized the need to fight terrorism and narcotics and to strengthen cooperation for humanitarian operations. She also said there was a need to work together to fight the recent cholera outbreak in the country.
The Ministry of Interior also issued a statement acknowledging the importance of the work done by Lyons and said they appreciated her efforts and her level of engagement with the new authorities.
Meanwhile, Lyons said during another meeting with Abdullah that they discussed the fight against terrorism and the key role to be played by regional countries in creating peace and stability in Afghanistan.
These were Lyons’ final meetings in Afghanistan after her two year tenure ended this past week.
First group of Afghan pilgrims in two years leave Kabul for Hajj
Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the first group of Afghan pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.
The group left from Kabul Airport on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy prime minister, said at a ceremony ahead of their departure at Kabul airport that more than 13,000 Afghans will attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.
This comes after Saudi officials were forced to restrict the number of pilgrims due to the pandemic. Only Saudi Arabian citizens and residents have been able to participate in the past two years.
This year, Saudi officials will allow one million people to participate in Hajj, of which 13,582 will be from Afghanistan.
US and its allies must assume major obligations for Afghanistan reconstruction: Putin
The United States and its allies should assume the main obligations for the post-war reconstruction of Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
“According to our firm conviction, the main obligations for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, first of all financial, should be undertaken by the United States and its allies, whose twenty-year presence has brought this country to the critical line,” Putin said after talks with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
The Russian leader said that Moscow is ready to continue joint work with Turkmenistan and other partners, including within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations, on the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan and the integration of the country into regional infrastructure and logistics projects, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
“During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, both sides noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in this country, solving acute socio-economic problems and neutralizing threats emanating from the Afghan territory,” Putin said, adding that it is primarily related to terrorism.
Putin has repeatedly criticized US military intervention in Afghanistan.
In September last year, Putin said that the US intervention had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations.
IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) finances appear to be in much better shape than expected, The Economist magazine said in an article published Wednesday.
The British media outlet said that when the IEA seized power, it seemed obvious that they would struggle to administer a country of 40 million, especially for lack of money.
“Yet the new government’s finances appear to be in much better shape than anybody expected,” the report read.
Last month IEA announced its first full-year budget, forecasting revenues of $2.1bn.
The World Bank’s estimate is more modest but still impressive: it reckons the government will collect about $1.7bn this year (about 12% of GDP) in domestic revenue, from things like taxes, customs and fees for services.
That is nearly three-quarters of the $2.3bn the previous government raised domestically in 2020, before business and trade dried up and many taxpaying Afghans left the country.
The previous government’s total funding including foreign finance came to $5.7 billion, but IEA do not have access to the grants and loans that made up the rest.
The Economist said that the IEA managing to keep revenue flowing despite the obstacle is “remarkable.” One reason for their success is that they have plenty of experience collecting taxes, it noted.
Moreover, a handful of holdovers from the former government are maintaining sophisticated financial-management software to run their revenue-collection systems.
IEA has also cracked down on graft, a serious problem under the previous government, The Economist noted.
IEA’s Ministry of Finance welcomed the report, saying the government was seeking to make Afghanistan self-reliant.
“IEA members together with former professionals are working in a brotherhood atmosphere and with it transparency has come and revenues have increased. We have stopped corruption that unimaginably existed in the ministry of finance,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman of the Finance Ministry.
Taiwan’s health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine
McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights – AFC
IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
