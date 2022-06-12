UNAMA’s outgoing head meets with Haqqani, discusses need to fight terrorism

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

In a separate farewell meetings with Sirajuddin Haqqani and former chairman of the reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah, the outgoing UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, emphasized the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.

In a series of tweets Saturday night Lyons said that in a meeting with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of interior, she emphasized the need to fight terrorism and narcotics and to strengthen cooperation for humanitarian operations. She also said there was a need to work together to fight the recent cholera outbreak in the country.

The Ministry of Interior also issued a statement acknowledging the importance of the work done by Lyons and said they appreciated her efforts and her level of engagement with the new authorities.

Meanwhile, Lyons said during another meeting with Abdullah that they discussed the fight against terrorism and the key role to be played by regional countries in creating peace and stability in Afghanistan.

These were Lyons’ final meetings in Afghanistan after her two year tenure ended this past week.