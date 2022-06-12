Connect with us

Latest News

UNAMA’s outgoing head meets with Haqqani, discusses need to fight terrorism

Published

57 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

In a separate farewell meetings with Sirajuddin Haqqani and former chairman of the reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah, the outgoing UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, emphasized the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.

In a series of tweets Saturday night Lyons said that in a meeting with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of interior, she emphasized the need to fight terrorism and narcotics and to strengthen cooperation for humanitarian operations. She also said there was a need to work together to fight the recent cholera outbreak in the country. 

The Ministry of Interior also issued a statement acknowledging the importance of the work done by Lyons and said they appreciated her efforts and her level of engagement with the new authorities.

Meanwhile, Lyons said during another meeting with Abdullah that they discussed the fight against terrorism and the key role to be played by regional countries in creating peace and stability in Afghanistan.

These were Lyons’ final meetings in Afghanistan after her two year tenure ended this past week.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

First group of Afghan pilgrims in two years leave Kabul for Hajj

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the first group of Afghan pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

The group left from Kabul Airport on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy prime minister, said at a  ceremony ahead of their departure at Kabul airport that more than 13,000 Afghans will attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

This comes after Saudi officials were forced to restrict the number of pilgrims due to the pandemic. Only Saudi Arabian citizens and residents have been able to participate in the past two years.

This year, Saudi officials will allow one million people to participate in Hajj, of which 13,582 will be from Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Latest News

US and its allies must assume major obligations for Afghanistan reconstruction: Putin

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2022)

The United States and its allies should assume the main obligations for the post-war reconstruction of Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“According to our firm conviction, the main obligations for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, first of all financial, should be undertaken by the United States and its allies, whose twenty-year presence has brought this country to the critical line,” Putin said after talks with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Russian leader said that Moscow is ready to continue joint work with Turkmenistan and other partners, including within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations, on the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan and the integration of the country into regional infrastructure and logistics projects, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, both sides noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in this country, solving acute socio-economic problems and neutralizing threats emanating from the Afghan territory,” Putin said, adding that it is primarily related to terrorism.

Putin has repeatedly criticized US military intervention in Afghanistan.

In September last year, Putin said that the US intervention had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations.

Continue Reading

Latest News

IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) finances appear to be in much better shape than expected, The Economist magazine said in an article published Wednesday.

The British media outlet said that when the IEA seized power, it seemed obvious that they would struggle to administer a country of 40 million, especially for lack of money.

“Yet the new government’s finances appear to be in much better shape than anybody expected,” the report read.

Last month IEA announced its first full-year budget, forecasting revenues of $2.1bn.

The World Bank’s estimate is more modest but still impressive: it reckons the government will collect about $1.7bn this year (about 12% of GDP) in domestic revenue, from things like taxes, customs and fees for services.

That is nearly three-quarters of the $2.3bn the previous government raised domestically in 2020, before business and trade dried up and many taxpaying Afghans left the country.

The previous government’s total funding including foreign finance came to $5.7 billion, but IEA do not have access to the grants and loans that made up the rest.

The Economist said that the IEA managing to keep revenue flowing despite the obstacle is “remarkable.” One reason for their success is that they have plenty of experience collecting taxes, it noted.

Moreover, a handful of holdovers from the former government are maintaining sophisticated financial-management software to run their revenue-collection systems.

IEA has also cracked down on graft, a serious problem under the previous government, The Economist noted.

IEA’s Ministry of Finance welcomed the report, saying the government was seeking to make Afghanistan self-reliant.

“IEA members together with former professionals are working in a brotherhood atmosphere and with it transparency has come and revenues have increased. We have stopped corruption that unimaginably existed in the ministry of finance,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman of the Finance Ministry.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!