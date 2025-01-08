Urgency mounts in search for survivors of Tibet earthquake

More than 400 people in Tibet trapped by a deadly earthquake in the foothills of the Himalayas have been rescued, Chinese officials said on Wednesday, but an unknown number remained unaccounted for in severe cold weather.

The epicentre of Tuesday's magnitude 6.8 quake, one of the region's most powerful tremors in recent years, was located in Tingri in China's Tibet, about 80 km north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. It also shook buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

Reuters reported that 24 hours after the temblor struck, those trapped under rubble would have endured a night in sub-zero temperatures, adding to the pressure on rescuers looking for survivors in an area the size of Cambodia.

Temperatures in the high-altitude region dropped as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius overnight.

People trapped or those without shelter are at risk of rapid hypothermia and may only be able to live for five to 10 hours even if uninjured, experts say.

At least 126 people were known to have been killed and 188 injured on the Tibetan side, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

No deaths have been reported in Nepal or elsewhere.

Chinese authorities have yet to announce how many people are still missing.

In Nepal, an official told Reuters the quake destroyed a school building in a village near Mount Everest, which straddles the Nepali-Tibetan border, but no one was inside at the time.

Jost Kobusch, a German climber, said he was just above the Everest base camp on the Nepali side when the quake struck.

"I'm climbing Everest in the winter by myself and...looks like basically I'm the only mountaineer there, in the base camp there's nobody"

His tent shook violently and he said he saw several avalanches crash down, although he was unscathed.

His expedition organising company, Satori Adventure, said Kobusch had left the base camp and was descending to Namche Bazaar on Wednesday on the way to Kathmandu.

An initial survey showed 3,609 homes had been destroyed in Tibet's Shigatse region, home to 800,000 people, state media reported late on Tuesday, citing local officials.

Over 1,800 emergency rescue personnel and 1,600 soldiers had been dispatched to the region.

More than 500 aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4 had followed the quake as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

In 2008, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan's Chengdu, claiming the lives of at least 70,000 people, the deadliest quake to hit China since the 1976 Tangshan quake that killed at least 242,000 people.