US encourages Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to accept refugees
The United States “strongly” encouraged Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking protection and urged them to uphold obligations in treatment of refugees, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
Pakistan has set a Nov. 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans, to leave the country or face forcible expulsion.
Some 1.73 million Afghans in Pakistan have no legal documents, according to Islamabad, which alleged that Afghan nationals carried out over a dozen suicide bombings this year.
Pakistan has hosted the largest number of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979. Islamabad says the number of Afghan refugees in Pakistan totaled 4.4 million.
Some 20,000 or more Afghans who fled the 2021 takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are in Pakistan awaiting the processing of their applications for U.S. Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) or resettlement in the United States as refugees.
“We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations … to provide humanitarian assistance,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Pakistan says the deportation process would be orderly and conducted in phases and could begin with people with criminal records.
IEA officials have said Pakistan’s threat to force out Afghan migrants was “unacceptable”.
Relations have deteriorated between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past couple of years, largely over accusations that militants fighting the Pakistani state operate from Afghan territory. The IEA deny this claim.
A group of former top U.S. officials and resettlement organizations have urged Pakistan to exempt from deportation to Afghanistan thousands of Afghan applicants for special U.S. visas or refugee relocation to the United States.
IEA’s intelligence forces donate 24 million AFN to Herat quake victims
Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says the country’s intelligence forces have given 24 million afghanis in aid for Herat quake victims collected from their personal salaries.
Mujahid said Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that the aid was taken to Herat by the deputy head of the intelligence agency, and will be handed over to the aid regulation committee.
UN: Herat earthquake victims need protection
The United Nations describes the situation in Herat as dire after the earthquakes of the last two weeks and says that the affected people need protection.
The United Nations wrote on its website on Tuesday that the recent earthquakes have directly affected 66,000 people in six districts of Herat.
The news also states that satellite images taken from the earthquake affected areas show that 289 villages have been destroyed in this province.
Meanwhile, Daniel Anders, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Afghanistan, says that the number of victims is increasing.
“We have approximately 66,000 victims, according to our assessments, this number is increasing, but we continue to help,” Anders said in his statement published on the United Nations website on Wednesday.
Anders also emphasized the need for tents, water and medical aid to the earthquake victims.
The Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday that meeting the needs of the Herat earthquake victims is not a matter of a month and may take a year.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced the death toll of the earthquake in Herat at 1,480 and the number of injured at 1,950.
The United Nations also says that people in Herat living in tents need permanent shelter.
The construction of houses and settlements for the victims of the Herat earthquake started on Tuesday in Sia Ab village of Zindajan district in Herat province.
The project was launched in the presence of a number of senior IEA officials including the head of information and culture, the mayor of Injil district, officials from urban planning and Herat municipality.
Maolavi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of information and culture in Herat, says that 2,146 houses will be built across 20 villages that were completely destroyed in the recent earthquakes.
Thousands of people have been affected by the deadly earthquakes and are living in tents. However, time is critical for these people as winter is fast approaching. Winters in the province are very cold, snowy, and windy.
Iran’s Interior Minister says illegal Afghan immigrants must leave Iran
Ahmad Vahid, the Minister of Interior of Iran, said on Wednesday that illegal Afghan immigrants should leave Iran.
“We organize those who are legal and have visas,” Ahmad Vahidi added.
He also said that creating differences between Iranians and Afghan immigrants is the work of hypocrites.
“Iran helped these people and gave them facilities so that their students could go to schools. But some people are trying to turn the good relations between the people of the two countries into a challenge, and this is definitely the design of the enemies of the two countries,” he said, but did not actually name any country.
However, Iran’s interior minister admitted that some Iranian people have concerns about the situation of the immigrants, that this concern is acceptable and that the immigrants will be organized.
Vahidi previously blamed the “enemy’s intelligence services” for the conflict between Iranians and Afghan immigrants following the increase in harassment of the immigrants in Iran.
“Enemy’s spying apparatuses are working on this after being frustrated in creating a disturbance,” he said.
Iranian authorities have always blamed the intelligence services of other countries for all the anomalies and protests in Iran.
