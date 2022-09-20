Latest News
US looks to trade Afghan aircraft for counterterrorism help in Central Asia
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks, Politico reported.
The new rulers, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), have insisted the aircraft — a mixture of light attack planes and helicopters — are Afghan property and demanded them back.
But Uzbek authorities say they are the property of the United States and will not be returned.
According to Politico, little has been said publicly about the issue, in part because of the sensitivity of Afghan-Uzbek relations and Russia’s economic and military influence in Central Asia.
But they reported that behind the scenes, U.S. officials have been quietly working to use the aircraft as leverage to gain a foothold in a region where the U.S. military no longer has a presence on the ground, according to a senior Defense Department official and a congressional aide with direct knowledge of the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity.
According to Politico, the official said the goal is to provide a number of aircraft to the Uzbek and Tajik governments in exchange for an informal agreement to “deepen our security relationships” on border security and counterterrorism.
The deal could include anything from increased intelligence sharing to, in the long-term, basing troops or aircraft in those countries as a regional staging post.
Both countries border Afghanistan and are much closer than the American bases hundreds of kilometers away in the Middle East.
Both Central Asian countries are “certainly very interested” in keeping those aircraft, the senior DoD official said.
Featured
Afghan economists object to US decision to move frozen assets
Economists have vehemently opposed Washington’s decision to establish the Afghan Fund and transfer $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen assets into a Swiss account.
The economists said Monday the people appointed to manage the fund do not have the expertise to do so and collectively called for Afghanistan foreign reserves to be returned to the country.
One economist, Sayed Massoud, said the management of this money is critical and that serious attention needs to be paid to the disbursement of the money.
“I think that the process of managing this money is very important and more attention should be paid to it because it is assets of the Afghan nation,” said Massoud.
Other experts have said the establishment of this fund is not beneficial to the people of the country.
“I think this money should be transferred to Afghanistan, if even one dollar of these assets is used, it is like playing with the lives of Afghans,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, another expert.
Taj Mohammad Talash, another economist, also voiced his concern over the US decision and said: “In my opinion, taking part of this money to Switzerland and spending it under the leadership of those who have always hurt Afghanistan’s economy in the last two decades is a great injustice to the people of Afghanistan, which is done by the international community.”
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, also said that the Islamic Emirate is strongly opposed to the transfer of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to another country.
“This money should be delivered to us and we are the owner of this money and it should be delivered to Afghans, we do not agree with sending it to other countries,” Karimi said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the Central Bank of Afghanistan and a number of other government institutions have also objected to the decision.
Last week, Washington announced it had set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country.
According to officials, the Biden administration worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
Latest News
Mark Frerichs released after IEA and US agree to prisoner swap
A top Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official, Haji Bashir Noorzai, has been released after almost 20 years in Guantanamo Bay. He arrived in Kabul on Monday.
He was one of the last Afghans detained at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, according to sources.
According to the IEA’s foreign minister, the US freed the official on Monday in exchange for American engineer Mark Frerichs.
“Haji Bashir was released after two decades of imprisonment and arrived in Kabul today,” said Mohammad Naeem, an IEA spokesperson based in Doha, in a Tweet.
Haji Bashir Noorzai was detained and accused of bringing more than $50 million worth of heroin into the United States.
Speaking at a gathering on Monday, Bashir Noorzai said that his exchange for the American citizen Mark Frerichs will help resolve problems between Afghanistan and the US.
He also called on the world to talk to the Islamic Emirate and choose the way of negotiation.
Noorzai’s attorney denied that his client was a drug dealer and argued that the accusations against him should be dropped since American government agents had deceived him into thinking he would not be detained.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi informed the media that they had swapped Frerichs on Monday morning and received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had spent nearly two decades in prison after being accused of drug offenses.
“The way of force, war and coercion never gives results,” Muttaqi said in the conference. He emphasized on talks and negotiations to solve all the issues, because according to him, this matter has been proven by the Doha Agreement.
Frerichs, a veteran of the U.S. Navy from Lombard, Illinois, spent ten years working on development projects in Afghanistan. He was kidnapped at the start of February 2020.
Featured
IEA ‘alarmed’ over Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Sunday the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were “alarming” and that continued clashes could affect the security of the region.
The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement “these clashes have caused problems for civilians on both sides, particularly, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians on the Kyrgyz side. The casualties and displacement of civilians is unfortunate.
“The Islamic Emirate calls on both sides to resolve border issues through dialogue and understanding. Continued clashes can undermine the security and stability of the entire region,” the statement read.
This comes after border clashes started on Wednesday, with the two sides later agreeing to a cease-fire, but both sides accused each other of breaching the deal, and Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency in the Batken region late Friday.
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from the border clashes with Tajikistan rose to 36, with 129 others getting injured, its Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Kyrgyzstan also said nearly 136,000 residents were evacuated from villages near Tajikistan.
In a statement on Saturday, the UN secretary-general’s spokesman called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting cease-fire. “Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions,” Stephane Dujarric said.
